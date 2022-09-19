UNC: Gangsterism in T&T on the rise

Gangsterism in T&T is on the increase and according to San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein, it is as a direct result of the current administration’s failure to provide the citizenry with a quality standard of life including security and adequate social programmes to benefit the less fortunate.
Highly critical of the People’s National Movement (PNM) as he claimed T&T was on the verge of a becoming a failed State, Hosein said crime continued to be the most worrying issue facing persons now.
Claiming it had «reached one of the highest heights we have ever seen» as murders had crossed 421 for the year so far, he said it had taken on a new face now it was «not only adults under attack.»
Speaking during the Opposition’s weekly media conference at its’ Charles Street, Port-of-Spain, office yesterday, the MP referred to the two shootings at Sangre Grande and Caroni in the last week, where three children between the ages of three and eight had become victims.
Two children were shot last Thursday during a wake at Darmarie Hill after a gunman opened fire on occupants who were attending a wake; while a third child was injured on Saturday when three gunmen entered a house in Kelly Village and opened fire on those who were seated in the front yard.
When Guardian Media visited the area yesterday– there were no relatives at the house which remained locked.
One man said the eight-year-old boy had successfully undergone surgery yesterday, while his 55-year-old grandfather Anthony Gaye had suffered a shattered spine after being shot 15 times.
Fearing gunmen might return to finish the job, he urged reporters to leave as he hustled to close his business place. He declined to speak otherwise as he said he had his family to consider.
Claiming such gruesome attacks were now being perpetrated against innocent children, Hosein said, «This is the result of seven years of mismanagement and incompetence by the Prime Minister who sits as head of the National Security Council.»
He added, «No one is safe in T&T.
He also trained his guns on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds whom he accused of also, not having a plan to get crime under control.
He said, «We have enough laws on the books. What we need are the resources. What we need are the skills. What we need are the strategies. What new need is a plan in order to tackle this runway situation of crime.»
Arguing that law enforcement and the judiciary needed to be adequately resourced in order to do their jobs properly, Hussein also took the authorities to task for allegedly using the country’s intelligence apparatus to score political points.
He questioned why it was not being used to go after the criminal elements instead.
Hosein said it was unacceptable that thousands of illegal firearms continued to be smuggled into the country, ending up in the hands of criminals who were able to out-gun officers as they had more sophisticated weapons.
He said the failure by the State to apprehend these persons and stem the illegal weapons flow had empowered the criminal elements to operate without fear, and had emboldened them to carry out such acts.
He claimed, «They have driven the country and our citizens into poverty.»
