UNC ‘expect more hardship’ after Budget

Expect more hardship.
This was the grim prediction for the 2023 Budget suggested by the United National Congress (UNC) on the eve of Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s presentation today.
Speaking at the Opposition’s Sunday Media Briefing yesterday, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Mayaro MP Rushton Paray prophesied a bleak economic outlook for T&T, based on their analysis of Imbert’s seven previous deficit budgets and the current state of the economy.
Both Moonilal and Paray suggested that an increase in fuel prices is inevitable, considering Imbert’s statements regarding the Government’s consideration of a $1 billion cap on the country’s fuel subsidy during a Spotlight on the Economy event earlier this month.
«I am telling the country today from where I am sitting it appears we are in for a rough road ahead. I am telling the people of T&T to expect more hardship. Expect more hardship,» Moonilal said.
Moonilal noted that while the Government has gradually reduced the fuel subsidy since 2016, it has done very little to improve public transport and the country’s road network, which he described as not «car worthy.»
«We are going to move from COVID to chaos when the prices go up for transportation,» Moonilal said.
Paray suggested that Imbert may seek to again blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the current state of the economy.
He said the pandemic should no longer be an excuse as many countries, including regional neighbours, were well ahead in their economic recovery efforts.
«Facts are stubborn things and the fact is Imbert and the Rowley-led PNM Government crashed this economy way before COVID,» Paray said.
He also stated that he expected an increase in taxes but claimed that such would be futile in seeking to improve the economy.
«You cannot tax the nation into prosperity. Every economist knows this,» he said.
Dealing with the perennial issue of forex shortages, Paray stated that it continues to cripple small and medium enterprises, which are forced to turn to the «black market» to source foreign exchange to pay for goods.
«Is our T&T dollar overvalued? Is the black-market price the correct price?» Paray asked.
He suggested that the only solution is to increase exports or consider devaluing the currency.
Saying that joblessness continues to be a major issue, Paray said the official unemployment rate may not be accurate, since small businesses are not required to report retrenchments if they involve less than five employees.
However, Moonilal suggested that Imbert may not address job creation in his presentation.
«I don’t think he would speak to creating jobs. In fact, I think he may speak about taking away jobs and closing down industries as they did with the scrap iron industry,» Moonilal said.
Paray said he is unconvinced that Imbert has the competence, skill, or ideas to help solve the country’s economic issues, as his previous budgets show.
«The Minister of Finance will no doubt produce a budget that would continue to short-change the people of the nation,» Paray said.
