UNC councillor claims threats after defying Kamla’s order

Threats have re­port­ed­ly been made against Kel­ly Vil­lage/War­renville coun­cil­lor Samuel Sankar.

Sankar was the on­ly Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress coun­cil­lor to at­tend a Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Re­form con­sul­ta­tion with all the 14 mu­nic­i­pal cor­po­ra­tions on Tues­day – an event Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar specif­i­cal­ly called on her mem­bers to boy­cott.

Per­sad-Bisses­sar gave the boy­cott di­rec­tive dur­ing the par­ty’s Mon­day Night Fo­rum.

Sankar did not want to re­veal the source of the threats yes­ter­day but said he has made an of­fi­cial po­lice com­plaint against those who have threat­ened him. He de­nied al­so claims he was plan­ning to cross the floor.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, Sankar made it clear again that he was not aware of Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s call to boy­cott the meet­ing at the Gov­ern­ment Cam­pus in Port-of-Spain.

He said there was pre­vi­ous­ly a UNC ex­ec­u­tive meet­ing on Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment re­form con­sul­ta­tions, and he was part of it.

He said, «The meet­ing had three deputy po­lit­i­cal lead­ers, the pub­lic re­la­tions of­fi­cer, the chair­man, vice chair­man, along with MPs and coun­cil­lors, al­der­men. That time, it was said that we were go­ing and I stayed there af­ter the meet­ing to around 6 pm Mon­day. St Au­gus­tine MP Khadi­jah Ameen, who is al­so on the ex­ec­u­tive, an­nounced that the po­lit­i­cal leader was go­ing to speak at the vir­tu­al event and I stayed un­til around 7 pm, I stood at this event and sang the na­tion­al an­them, then the event start­ed. When I left there, the on­ly de­ci­sion I knew was to at­tend the event the next day. I went San Fer­nan­do to drop a fel­low coun­cil­lor then I went home and my phone was dis­charged and just to speak to about phone is­sues, we all have is­sues with de­vices.»

Sankar said UNC chair­man Dave Tan­coo con­tact­ed him but they were un­able to talk as he had a doc­tor’s ap­point­ment.

He said it was on­ly when he ar­rived at the event, he was teased by his PNM col­leagues about de­fy­ing his par­ty or­ders to stay away from the event.

How­ev­er, Sankar said as he was al­ready there and reg­is­tered, he re­vert­ed to the first par­ty plan to ask the hard ques­tions to the Gov­ern­ment on the is­sues fac­ing Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment.

«The is­sues I have and chal­lenges rep­re­sent­ing over 12, 000 who are af­fect­ed. I have five parks to care for and it is on­ly one func­tion­ing at this time and there is al­ways the chal­lenge for fund­ing,» he said.

«I am a UNC coun­cil­lor in a PNM-con­trolled cor­po­ra­tion and I have a great re­la­tion­ship with my col­leagues on the oth­er side of the bench but there is no suf­fi­cient sup­port to the many chal­lenges I have in my burgess, so I see my abil­i­ty be­ing at the event was to ask these per­ti­nent ques­tions to the Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi.»

Sankar claimed that since the sto­ry broke that he had at­tend­ed the meet­ing, he had been fac­ing ridicule by many. He said he was re­moved from par­ty’s What­sApp groups and has been faced with vile mes­sages and threats.

«I took a po­si­tion and I want to note that I am grate­ful for the op­por­tu­ni­ty to serve giv­en to me by the Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar, who gave me to serve on a UNC tick­et,» Sankar said.

«I am grate­ful we are in a po­si­tion as UNC coun­cil­lors to change the dis­par­i­ty among the needy and it is get­ting worse. How do we do that? You give an in­struc­tion, yes leader, but where are we to­day? I went and I said that I am go­ing to ask ques­tions di­rect­ly to the Prime Min­is­ter and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter and I was the first per­son to stand up to ask the ques­tions that are af­fect­ing all in this coun­try.» – Re­port­ing by Ot­to Car­ring­ton

