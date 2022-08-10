UNC councillor after defying Kamla’s LG consultation boycott call:I was not aware of instruction

Councillor for Warrenville/Kelly Village Samuel Sankar was the lone United National Congress (UNC) councillor to show up at the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry public consultation on Local Government operationalisation yesterday.
However, he said this is because he was unaware that UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had called on councillors to boycott the meeting.
Sankar’s move on Tuesday seemed in defiance of the party leadership. However, even after realising he was in defiance of the UNC leader, Sankar remained at the session.
But he told Guardian Media that he never got the revised memo on a boycott.
«I heard of the party’s position late morning. Nobody called me to tell me anything and no party official called me about it before. It was only when I reached the Government Campus in Port-of-Spain for the consultation that I heard about it and the PNM councillors told me that I had the belly to be at the event defying party instructions,» Sankar, who is on the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation executive, said.
However, he said having already registered to be part of the event, he reverted to his original plan, which was confirmed as of 7 pm on Monday night, which was for all UNC councillors to attend and to protest and raise concerns faced in each constituency.
Sankar said he used the opportunity to speak to Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi regarding the many challenges his burgesses are currently facing, including overgrown parks, lack of infrastructure and challenges accessing funding.
«I told them that there is a disconnect between agencies and services provided by Local Government, especially when my parks, lights for recreational grounds and all other amenities are in a state of repair. I used the platform to raise the concerns facing the over 12,000 I represent in my burgess,» Sankar said.
He added, «As of this time, no one from the UNC national executive or colleagues has not spoken to me.»
In calling for a boycott during the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar said, «I will be very disappointed to see you sitting there like little fowls in a yard. Yes, sit down there like, ‘Oh, wow, amazing, the PM is speaking with me.’»
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was initially scheduled to attend the meeting but did not due to Persad-Bissessar’s boycott call.
