UNC calls for matters Young, Al-Rawi, Sinanan had to recuse themselves from Cabinet

Shal­iza Has­sanali

Op­po­si­tion MP Rudy In­dars­ingh has de­scribed the 265 re­cusals by mem­bers of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley’s Cab­i­net as a «po­lit­i­cal hus­tle» who were on­ly «sani­tis­ing their sins» by with­draw­ing from meet­ings and im­por­tant de­ci­sion-mak­ing process­es held by Cab­i­net.

Speak­ing at an Op­po­si­tion press con­fer­ence on Sun­day, In­dars­ingh raised the is­sue of the re­cusals of for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi, En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young and Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan.

Last month, it was re­port­ed that some Cab­i­net mem­bers had re­cused them­selves 265 times from meet­ings dur­ing the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 9, 2015, to Feb­ru­ary 1, 2022.

The re­port stat­ed that Al-Rawi had re­cused him­self from Cab­i­net de­lib­er­a­tions 58 times dur­ing the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 2015 and Feb­ru­ary 2022 due to con­flicts of in­ter­est, ac­cord­ing to in­for­ma­tion pro­vid­ed by the Cab­i­net Sec­re­tari­at in re­sponse to a Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion (FOI) re­quest filed by ac­tivist Ravi Bal­go­b­in Ma­haraj through his at­tor­ney, for­mer AG Anand Ram­lo­gan.

Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan al­so ad­mit­ted that he had to re­cuse him­self from Cab­i­net on a num­ber of mat­ters.

En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young had al­so re­cused him­self from Cab­i­net de­lib­er­a­tions 98 times for the same pe­ri­od.

Both Young and Sinanan said the re­cusals were nec­es­sary to pre­vent any con­flict of in­ter­est.

Young had re­ject­ed in­sin­u­a­tions or sug­ges­tions that his re­cusals from par­tic­i­pat­ing in Cab­i­net dis­cus­sions due to a con­flict of in­ter­est were in any way «ques­tion­able» or an in­di­ca­tion of wrong­do­ing on his part.

The FOI pro­vid­ed in­stances when mem­bers of Cab­i­net re­cused them­selves from mat­ters dis­cussed in Cab­i­net meet­ings.

In­dars­ingh said these min­is­ters had to re­cuse them­selves from Cab­i­net meet­ings be­cause «they held in­ter­ests in terms of their busi­ness re­la­tion­ships that came be­fore the Cab­i­net of T&T in terms of com­pa­nies or pro­pos­als.»

The Cou­va South MP called on Row­ley to pro­vide a list of mat­ters from which Young, Al-Rawi and Sinanan had to re­cuse them­selves «so the coun­try can see what busi­ness they had with mat­ters be­fore the Cab­i­net.»

In­dars­ingh said cit­i­zens had to con­nect the dots.

«That is why we will con­tin­ue to ask you and con­tin­ue to call out the Cab­i­net re­cusal min­is­ters be­cause from where we sit…in the UNC…this is a po­lit­i­cal hus­tle in­side the Cab­i­net room of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley. It has noth­ing to do with ser­vic­ing the or­di­nary needs of the peo­ple of this coun­try who vot­ed for the Gov­ern­ment.»

He said while the three min­is­ters opt­ed to step aside from the Cab­i­net meet­ings to en­sure good gov­er­nance, trans­paren­cy, ac­count­abil­i­ty and «they were do­ing the prop­er and eth­i­cal thing. But what they were ac­tu­al­ly do­ing is sani­tis­ing their sins in terms of their re­cusals. They want you to be­lieve that the mon­e­tary trans­ac­tions that they re­cused them­selves from re­al­ly did not im­pact on T&T.»

Against this back­ground, In­dars­ingh said one has to un­der­stand why the Gov­ern­ment has gut­ted the pro­cure­ment leg­is­la­tion.

«Why is there a de­lay in im­ple­ment­ing and op­er­a­tional­i­sa­tion the pro­cure­ment leg­is­la­tion?»

When the PNM Gov­ern­ment as­sumed of­fice in 2015, In­dars­ingh said the pro­cure­ment leg­is­la­tion was high on their pri­or­i­ty but sev­en years lat­er At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nal Ar­mour ad­mit­ted that the law could not be im­ple­ment­ed be­cause procur­ing agen­cies are ill-pre­pared.

In­dars­ingh won­dered if the Gov­ern­ment lacked the po­lit­i­cal will for the leg­is­la­tion to be­come law.

«They have failed with the op­er­a­tional­i­sa­tion of this piece of leg­is­la­tion.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

