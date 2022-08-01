UNC calls for matters Young, Al-Rawi, Sinanan had to recuse themselves from Cabinet

Shaliza Hassanali
Opposition MP Rudy Indarsingh has described the 265 recusals by members of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Cabinet as a «political hustle» who were only «sanitising their sins» by withdrawing from meetings and important decision-making processes held by Cabinet.
Speaking at an Opposition press conference on Sunday, Indarsingh raised the issue of the recusals of former attorney general and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
Last month, it was reported that some Cabinet members had recused themselves 265 times from meetings during the period September 9, 2015, to February 1, 2022.
The report stated that Al-Rawi had recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 58 times during the period September 2015 and February 2022 due to conflicts of interest, according to information provided by the Cabinet Secretariat in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former AG Anand Ramlogan.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan also admitted that he had to recuse himself from Cabinet on a number of matters.
Energy Minister Stuart Young had also recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 98 times for the same period.
Both Young and Sinanan said the recusals were necessary to prevent any conflict of interest.
Young had rejected insinuations or suggestions that his recusals from participating in Cabinet discussions due to a conflict of interest were in any way «questionable» or an indication of wrongdoing on his part.
The FOI provided instances when members of Cabinet recused themselves from matters discussed in Cabinet meetings.
Indarsingh said these ministers had to recuse themselves from Cabinet meetings because «they held interests in terms of their business relationships that came before the Cabinet of T&T in terms of companies or proposals.»
The Couva South MP called on Rowley to provide a list of matters from which Young, Al-Rawi and Sinanan had to recuse themselves «so the country can see what business they had with matters before the Cabinet.»
Indarsingh said citizens had to connect the dots.
«That is why we will continue to ask you and continue to call out the Cabinet recusal ministers because from where we sit…in the UNC…this is a political hustle inside the Cabinet room of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. It has nothing to do with servicing the ordinary needs of the people of this country who voted for the Government.»
He said while the three ministers opted to step aside from the Cabinet meetings to ensure good governance, transparency, accountability and «they were doing the proper and ethical thing. But what they were actually doing is sanitising their sins in terms of their recusals. They want you to believe that the monetary transactions that they recused themselves from really did not impact on T&T.»
Against this background, Indarsingh said one has to understand why the Government has gutted the procurement legislation.
«Why is there a delay in implementing and operationalisation the procurement legislation?»
When the PNM Government assumed office in 2015, Indarsingh said the procurement legislation was high on their priority but seven years later Attorney General Reginal Armour admitted that the law could not be implemented because procuring agencies are ill-prepared.
Indarsingh wondered if the Government lacked the political will for the legislation to become law.
«They have failed with the operationalisation of this piece of legislation.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian