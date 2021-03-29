UNC calls for AG to be fired over mask lapse

Entornointeligente.com / The Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress has called on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to fire At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi for his fail­ure to wear a mask dur­ing an ap­pear­ance on so­cial me­dia live show last Thurs­day.

Al-Rawi ap­peared on Vibes With Voicey, a week­ly show host­ed by so­ca artiste Aaron “Voice” St Louis and ra­dio per­son­al­i­ty Jared Pen­ny, where he par­tic­i­pat­ed in a char­i­ty game show along­side North East Di­vi­sion Su­per­in­ten­dent Roger Alexan­der, celebri­ty body­guard Kevin “John­ny Bra­vo” Day Cos­ta and an­oth­er me­dia per­son­al­i­ty, An­cil ‘Blaze’ Isaac.

The event was held at Voice’s stu­dio at this pri­vate res­i­dence. While all those who par­tic­i­pat­ed in the event sani­tised their hands up­on en­trance, none of those present wore masks.

Dur­ing their week­ly op­po­si­tion press con­fer­ence in Port-of-Spain yes­ter­day, Sen­a­tor Wade Mark led the call for the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al to be dis­missed.

“He is a law­mak­er in the day but a law­break­er in the night,” said Mark, who point­ed out that Al-Rawi brought the mask-wear­ing leg­is­la­tion to the Par­lia­ment last Au­gust.

The leg­is­la­tion made it manda­to­ry for face masks to be worn in pub­lic, in­clud­ing when in a pri­vate ve­hi­cle with more than one oc­cu­pant.

“This gen­tle­man came to the Par­lia­ment as you re­call, to de­mand through leg­is­la­tion the manda­to­ry wear­ing of face masks. He say it was manda­to­ry to wear face masks. He said if you do not wear face masks you can be fined, I think it is $1,000 each, if you are not wear­ing your face mask,” Mark said.

Dur­ing the Min­istry of Health COVID-19 me­dia brief­ing on Sat­ur­day, the Prime Min­is­ter said he was dis­ap­point­ed that the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al ap­peared on the show with­out a mask.

Yes­ter­day, Mark said sim­ply stat­ing his dis­ap­point­ment was not enough.

“We are not go­ing to rest un­til the Prime Min­is­ter fires Faris Al-Rawi,” he said.

“In the full glare of the pub­lic on a so­cial me­dia plat­form, the Prime Min­is­ter tells us he is dis­ap­point­ed. No, Mr Prime Min­is­ter, you are not sup­posed to be dis­ap­point­ed on­ly,” said Mark, who al­so called on Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith to ar­rest the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al.

“Here is the ev­i­dence!” said Mark, as he held up a binder of still cap­tures tak­en from the event which de­pict­ed the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al with­out a mask.

“Ar­rest the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al. He has bro­ken the law. Any or­di­nary in­di­vid­ual in this coun­try who was caught with­out the mask. They would have been charged.”

When con­tact­ed about the Op­po­si­tion Sen­a­tor’s call to ar­rest the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al yes­ter­day, Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith said he would not com­ment on state­ments made on a po­lit­i­cal plat­form with­out hav­ing all of the facts in the mat­ter be­fore him.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com