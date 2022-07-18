UNC activist delivers copy of report on children’s homes abuses to US embassy

JOSHUA SEEMUNGAL
UNC activist, and former general election candidate for La Brea, Victor Roberts, delivered a copy of the Judith Jones Report into children’s homes to the United States Embassy and the United Nations office in Port-of-Spain, on Monday morning.
Holding a national flag and accompanied by Opposition Senator David Nakhid and a small group of parents and children, Roberts walked around the savannah to the offices.
«We are quite curious as to why the government would not deal with the Judith Jones Report, where they could arrest, lock up and charge people, and we have decided to go back to the Sabga Report to remind the population that we have high-ranking officials of the Judiciary and Law Association, from the government, abusing our children in the homes,» Roberts said.
«I’m saying you all are very much angry and you may take law into your own hand when you see what they’ve done to our children. The report is open and raw,» he added.
Opposition Senator Nakhid also lambasted the government, claiming it did not have the best interests of the nation at heart.
He also aimed similar criticism toward the religious institutions of the country.
«The pastors, the pundits, the Imams. None of them have done anything to advance the case of children in this country,» Nakhid said to applause.
«The significance of this moment should not be passed over. We can achieve no justice for children here under this present government.»
The Judith Jones Report was laid in parliament in April 2022.
The Report found instances of sexual and physical abuse of children at children’s homes and other institutions responsible for taking care of children.
A previous report into allegations of sexual and physical abuse at 10 children’s homes by Robert Sabga in 1997 also found instances of abuse.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is investigating the findings of both reports.
