Unbeaten Royals romp to fourth straight win

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by six wickets here late Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

In-form left-hander Kyle Mayers struck 33 from 26 deliveries while captain David Miller arrived to finish the game in style, belting an 18-ball unbeaten 29 – his six over midwicket off off-spinner Mark Deyal proving the final blow in the contest.

Kings’ 169 for six off their allotted 20 overs was never going to be enough after they were sent in. Tim David top-scored with 40 from 23 balls at number six and opener Johnson Charles (29) and David Wiese (28 not out) chipped in with important contributions.

