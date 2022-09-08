Unbeaten Royals march to third CPL T20 win

Entornointeligente.com /

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):

BARBADOS ROYALS marched to their third straight win to remain unbeaten in the men’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), after half-centuries from David Miller and Kyle Mayers laid the foundation for the result before rain ended the contest abruptly with Trinbago Knight Riders on the ropes.

Asked to bat in the first game of the St Lucia leg of the tournament at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, captain Miller lashed 60 from 36 balls and the irrepressible Mayers 52 from 33 deliveries, as Royals reached 194 for four off their 20 overs.

In reply, part-time off-spinner Devon Thomas (2-4) grabbed a couple of wickets in his only over, while seamers Obed McCoy (2-11) and Oshane Thomas (2-18) added braces, to send TKR tumbling to 51 for seven from eight overs.

Rain, which had earlier forced a 20-minute break in the innings, then returned to end the game prematurely, handing Royals a convincing 80-run win under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

