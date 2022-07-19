UN working group on arbitrary detention holds that Uyghur family of four are unlawfully detained

Entornointeligente.com /

Justice Abroad is instructed to push for the release of Abdurashid Tohti, 56 years old, his wife, Tajigul Qadir, aged 51, as well as their sons, Mohamed Ali Abdurashid, aged 30, and Ametjan Abdurashid. This Uyghur family has been unlawfully arrested and transferred into China’s vast network of camps because other members of the family live abroad in the United States of America and Turkey.

In September 2020, Justice Abroad made submissions to the United Nation’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) and received a reply from the Working Group following its 93 rd session.

In its decision, the Working Group concluded that:

the arrests and the subsequent detention of the family members is arbitrary; they have been deprived of their right to a fair and public trial; there was no legal basis for the arrests; and that the arrest and detention of the four individuals was discriminatory and therefore in violation of article 2 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights as it was based on them belonging to the Uyghur ethnicity and being of Muslim faith. Further, the Working Group stated that they were disturbed by the total secrecy which surrounds the fate and whereabouts of this family and concluded that:

» In the light of the foregoing, the Working Group renders the following opinion: The deprivation of liberty of Abdurashid Tohti, Tajigul Qadir, Ametjan Abdurashid and Mohamed Ali Abdurashid, being in contravention of articles 2, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is arbitrary and falls within categories I, III and V.

The Working Group concluded that, considering all the circumstances of the case, the appropriate remedy is for the release of Mr. Abdurashid Tohti, Ms. Tajigul Qadir, Mr. Ametjan Abdurashid, and Mr Mohamed Abdurashid immediately

The Working Group’s decision can be found here â» https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/A-HRC-WGAD-2022.-6-CHN-AEV.pdf

Previous statements about this case can be found here:

https://www.justiceabroad.co.uk/news/press-statement-uyghur-family-disappeared-then-arbitrary-detained-despite-not-committing-any-crime-because-daughters-live-abroad Previous Press coverage of this matter can be found here:

http://xinjiang.amnesty.org/case/sr100-memeteli-abdurashid/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/08/i-was-a-model-uighur-china-took-my-family-anyway/ On social media we are using the hashtag #FreeNursFamily. Justice Abroad can be found on Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

Media requests for interviews with Michael Polak or members of the Abdurashid family can be accommodated in any language requested and should be made by contacting Justice Abroad by email at contact@JusticeAbroad.co.uk or phone on +44 (0)203 488 2316.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com