UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

The U.N. food chief warned on Thursday that the world is facing «a global emergency of unprecedented magnitude», with up to 345 million people marching toward starvation — and 70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine.

David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, told the U.N. Security Council that the 345 million people facing acute food insecurity in the 82 countries where the agency operates is two and a half times the number of acutely food insecure people before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

