 UN walks back death toll in Zabarmari massacre » EntornoInteligente
1 diciembre, 2020

UN walks back death toll in Zabarmari massacre

5 min ago
1 min read
un_walks_back_death_toll_in_zabarmari_massacre.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

But in a statement, the head of the UN Humanitarian Office in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said at least 110 farmers were killed in the attack

The United Nations has recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Zabarmari community, Borno State.

Earlier reports said 43 rice farmers were killed in the gruesome attack.

But in a statement, the head of the UN Humanitarian Office in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said at least 110 farmers were killed in the attack.

In a statement on Monday, the UN said its death toll estimate was inaccurate.

The UN’s head, public information, said the earlier numbers quoted by Mr Kallon were not correctly sourced.

In an email circulated to reporters, Ms Eve Sabbagh, asked journalists to disregard the earlier statement.

READ ALSO   UN appeals for $1.8bn to assist 7.8m Nigerians “Please note the number of 110 civilians killed on Saturday’s attack is an unconfirmed number and the correct version of the statement by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator is the one published yesterday on Reliefweb and used on OCHA Nigeria’s Twitter account”.

Read the new statement by Kallon:

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation