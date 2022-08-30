UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

Entornointeligente.com /

By MU­NIR AHMED

IS­LAM­ABAD (AP) — The Unit­ed Na­tions and Pak­istan is­sued an ap­peal Tues­day for $160 mil­lion in emer­gency fund­ing to help mil­lions af­fect­ed by record-break­ing floods that have killed more than 1,160 peo­ple since mid-June.

U.N. Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al An­to­nio Guter­res said Pak­istan’s flood­ing, caused by weeks of un­prece­dent­ed mon­soon rains, were a sig­nal to the world to step up ac­tion against cli­mate change.

«Let’s stop sleep­walk­ing to­ward the de­struc­tion of our plan­et by cli­mate change,» he said in a video mes­sage to an Is­lam­abad cer­e­mo­ny launch­ing the fund­ing ap­peal. «To­day, it’s Pak­istan. To­mor­row, it could be your coun­try.»

Guter­res will vis­it Pak­istan on Sept. 9 to tour ar­eas «most im­pact­ed by this un­prece­dent­ed cli­mate cat­a­stro­phe,» U.N. spokesman Stephane Du­jar­ric an­nounced Tues­day. The U.N. chief meet dis­placed fam­i­lies and wit­ness how U.N. staff are their hu­man­i­tar­i­an part­ners are sup­port­ing gov­ern­ment ef­forts to pro­vide as­sis­tance, Du­jar­ric said

More than 33 mil­lion peo­ple, or one in sev­en Pak­ista­nis, have been af­fect­ed by the cat­a­stroph­ic flood­ing, which has dev­as­tat­ed a coun­try al­ready try­ing to re­vive a strug­gling econ­o­my. More than 1 mil­lion homes have been dam­aged or de­stroyed in the past two and half months, dis­plac­ing mil­lions of peo­ple. Around a half mil­lion of those dis­placed are liv­ing in or­ga­nized camps, while oth­ers have had to find their own shel­ter.

Prime Min­is­ter Shah­baz Sharif said the floods bad­ly de­stroyed crops, and his gov­ern­ment was con­sid­er­ing im­port­ing wheat to avoid any short­age of food.

Sharif said Pak­istan was wit­ness­ing the worst flood­ing in its his­to­ry and any in­ad­ver­tent de­lay by the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty in help­ing vic­tims «will be dev­as­tat­ing for the peo­ple of Pak­istan.»

He promised funds from the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty would be spent in a trans­par­ent man­ner and that he would en­sure all aid reach­es those in need. «This is my com­mit­ment,» he told re­porters, say­ing his coun­try is «fac­ing the tough­est mo­ment of its his­to­ry.»

Pak­istan says it has re­ceived aid from some coun­tries, and oth­ers were dis­patch­ing aid too.

On Tues­day, the U.S. gov­ern­ment said it would pro­vide $30 mil­lion in as­sis­tance to help vic­tims of the flood. Ac­cord­ing to a state­ment re­leased by the U.S. Agency for In­ter­na­tion­al De­vel­op­ment, this aid will be giv­en to Pak­istan through US­AID. It said the Unit­ed States is deeply sad­dened by the dev­as­tat­ing loss of life and liveli­hoods through­out Pak­istan.

Ac­cord­ing to ini­tial gov­ern­ment es­ti­mates, the dev­as­ta­tion caused $10 bil­lion in dam­age to the econ­o­my.

«It is a pre­lim­i­nary es­ti­mate like­ly to be far greater,» Plan­ning Min­is­ter Ah­san Iqbal told The As­so­ci­at­ed Press. More than 243 bridges and more than 5,000 kilo­me­ters (3,100 miles) of road have been dam­aged.

Al­though rains stopped three days ago, large swaths of the coun­try re­main un­der­wa­ter, and the main rivers, the In­dus and the Swat, are still swollen. The Na­tion­al Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Au­thor­i­ty on Tues­day warned emer­gency ser­vices to be on max­i­mum alert, say­ing flood wa­ters over the next 24 hours could cause fur­ther dam­age.

Res­cuers con­tin­ued to evac­u­ate strand­ed peo­ple from in­un­dat­ed vil­lages to safer ground. Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along high­ways.

Me­te­o­rol­o­gists have warned of more rains in com­ing weeks.

«The sit­u­a­tion is like­ly to de­te­ri­o­rate even fur­ther as heavy rains con­tin­ue over ar­eas al­ready in­un­dat­ed by more than two months of storms and flood­ing. For us, this is no less than a na­tion­al emer­gency,» Pak­istani For­eign Min­is­ter Bi­law­al Bhut­to-Zardari said Tues­day, urg­ing the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty to give gen­er­ous­ly to the U.N. ap­peal.

«Since mid-June, in fact, Pak­istan has been bat­tling one of the most se­vere, to­tal­ly anom­alous cy­cles of tor­ren­tial mon­soon weath­er,» he said. Rain­fall dur­ing that time was three times the av­er­age, and up to six times high­er in some ar­eas, he said.

The U.N. flash ap­peal for $160 mil­lion will pro­vide food, wa­ter, san­i­ta­tion, health and oth­er forms of aid to some 5.2 mil­lion peo­ple, Gut­teres said.

«The scale of needs is ris­ing like the flood wa­ters. It re­quires the world’s col­lec­tive and pri­or­i­tized at­ten­tion,» he said.

Pak­istan For­eign Min­istry spokesman Asim Iftikhar told U.N. cor­re­spon­dents at a vir­tu­al press con­fer­ence that Turkey, Chi­na, Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates and Qatar all of­fered re­lief sup­plies, some of which has al­ready ar­rived. More im­por­tant will be the next re­con­struc­tion and re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion phase where re­quire­ments are go­ing to be «huge,» he said.

A day ear­li­er, the In­ter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund’s ex­ec­u­tive board ap­proved the re­lease of a much await­ed $1.17 bil­lion for Pak­istan.

The funds are part of a $6 bil­lion bailout agreed on in 2019. The lat­est tranche had been on hold since ear­li­er this year, when the IMF ex­pressed con­cern about Pak­istan’s com­pli­ance with the deal’s terms un­der the gov­ern­ment of for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Im­ran Khan. Khan was oust­ed through a no-con­fi­dence vote in the par­lia­ment in April.

Pak­istan has risked de­fault as its re­serves dwin­dle and in­fla­tion has spi­raled, and to get the IMF bailout, the gov­ern­ment has had to agree to aus­ter­i­ty mea­sures.

The flood­ing cat­a­stro­phe, how­ev­er, adds new bur­dens to the cash-strapped gov­ern­ment. It al­so re­flects how poor­er coun­tries of­ten pay the price for cli­mate change large­ly caused by more in­dus­tri­al­ized na­tions. Since 1959, Pak­istan is re­spon­si­ble for on­ly 0.4% of the world’s his­toric emis­sions blamed for cli­mate change. The U.S. is re­spon­si­ble for 21.5%, Chi­na for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

Sev­er­al sci­en­tists say the record-break­ing flood­ing has all the hall­marks of be­ing af­fect­ed by cli­mate change.

«This year, Pak­istan has re­ceived the high­est rain­fall in at least three decades,» said Abid Qaiyum Su­leri, ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor of the Sus­tain­able De­vel­op­ment Pol­i­cy In­sti­tute and a mem­ber of Pak­istan’s Cli­mate Change Coun­cil. «Ex­treme weath­er pat­terns are turn­ing more fre­quent in the re­gion and Pak­istan is not an ex­cep­tion.»

As­so­ci­at­ed Press writer Jamey Keat­en in Gene­va and Edith M. Led­er­er at the Unit­ed Na­tions con­tributed to this sto­ry.

