UN: Part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

Entornointeligente.com /

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP):

The United Nations (UN) says «famine is at the door» in Somalia with «concrete indications» famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters he was «shocked to my core these past few days» on a visit to Somalia in which he saw starving babies too weak to cry. More than 850,000 people are in the affected areas, with tens of thousands more arriving in the months to come, according to UN experts.

A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least one million people in Somalia have been displaced by the driest drought in decades, driven by climate change, that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.

Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases like cholera. A declaration means data show more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30 per cent of children are acutely malnourished and over two people out of 10,000 are dying every day.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com