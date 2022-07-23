UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency

Entornointeligente.com /

By MARIA CHENG | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

LON­DON (AP) — The ex­pand­ing mon­key­pox out­break in more than 70 coun­tries is an «ex­tra­or­di­nary» sit­u­a­tion that qual­i­fies as a glob­al emer­gency, the World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion chief said Sat­ur­day, a de­c­la­ra­tion that could spur fur­ther in­vest­ment in treat­ing the once-rare dis­ease and wors­en the scram­ble for scarce vac­cines.

A glob­al emer­gency is WHO’s high­est lev­el of alert, but the des­ig­na­tion does not nec­es­sar­i­ly mean a dis­ease is par­tic­u­lar­ly trans­mis­si­ble or lethal. Sim­i­lar de­c­la­ra­tions were made for the Zi­ka virus in 2016 in Latin Amer­i­ca and the on­go­ing ef­fort to erad­i­cate po­lio, in ad­di­tion to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and the 2014 Ebo­la out­break in West Africa.

WHO Di­rec­tor-Gen­er­al Tedros Ad­hanom Ghe­breye­sus made the de­ci­sion on call­ing mon­key­pox a glob­al emer­gency de­spite a lack of con­sen­sus among ex­perts on the U.N. health agency’s emer­gency com­mit­tee, say­ing he act­ed as «a tiebreak­er.» It was the first time a U.N. health agency chief has uni­lat­er­al­ly made such a de­ci­sion with­out an ex­pert rec­om­men­da­tion.

«We have an out­break that has spread around the world rapid­ly through new modes of trans­mis­sion, about which we un­der­stand too lit­tle,» Tedros said. «I know this has not been an easy or straight­for­ward process and that there are di­ver­gent views.»

WHO’s emer­gen­cies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said the di­rec­tor-gen­er­al de­clared mon­key­pox a glob­al emer­gency to en­sure that the world takes the cur­rent out­breaks se­ri­ous­ly.

Al­though mon­key­pox has been es­tab­lished in parts of cen­tral and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large out­breaks be­yond the con­ti­nent or to spread wide­ly among peo­ple un­til May, when au­thor­i­ties de­tect­ed dozens of epi­demics in Eu­rope, North Amer­i­ca and else­where.

Last month, WHO’s ex­pert com­mit­tee said the mon­key­pox out­break did not yet amount to an in­ter­na­tion­al emer­gency, but the pan­el con­vened this week to re-eval­u­ate the sit­u­a­tion.

Ac­cord­ing to the U.S. Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion, more than 16,000 cas­es of mon­key­pox have been re­port­ed in 74 coun­tries since about May. To date, mon­key­pox deaths have on­ly been re­port­ed in Africa, where a more dan­ger­ous ver­sion of the virus is spread­ing, main­ly in Nige­ria and Con­go.

In Africa, mon­key­pox main­ly spreads to peo­ple by in­fect­ed wild an­i­mals like ro­dents in lim­it­ed out­breaks that typ­i­cal­ly have not crossed bor­ders. In Eu­rope, North Amer­i­ca and else­where, how­ev­er, mon­key­pox is spread­ing among peo­ple with no links to an­i­mals or re­cent trav­el to Africa.

WHO’s top mon­key­pox ex­pert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all the mon­key­pox cas­es be­yond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% in­volved men who have sex with men. Ex­perts sus­pect the mon­key­pox out­breaks in Eu­rope and North Amer­i­ca were spread via sex at two raves in Bel­gium and Spain.

«Al­though I am de­clar­ing a pub­lic health emer­gency of in­ter­na­tion­al con­cern for the mo­ment, this is an out­break that is con­cen­trat­ed among men who have sex with men, es­pe­cial­ly those with mul­ti­ple sex­u­al part­ners,» Tedros said. «That means that this is an out­break that can be stopped with the right strate­gies.»

Britain re­cent­ly down­grad­ed its as­sess­ment of mon­key­pox af­ter see­ing no signs of wide­spread trans­mis­sion be­yond men who are gay, bi­sex­u­al or have sex with oth­er men and not­ing the dis­ease does not spread eas­i­ly or cause se­vere ill­ness.

The U.S. Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion said it was «sup­port­ive» of WHO’s emer­gency de­c­la­ra­tion and hoped it would gal­va­nize in­ter­na­tion­al ac­tion to stamp out the out­breaks. The U.S. has re­port­ed more than 2,800 mon­key­pox cas­es and sent more than 370,000 vac­cine dos­es to U.S. states re­port­ing cas­es.

Some ex­perts had ques­tioned whether such a de­c­la­ra­tion would help, ar­gu­ing the dis­ease isn’t se­vere enough to war­rant the at­ten­tion and that rich coun­tries bat­tling mon­key­pox al­ready have the funds to do so. Most peo­ple re­cov­er with­out need­ing med­ical at­ten­tion, al­though the le­sions may be painful.

Michael Head, a se­nior re­search fel­low in glob­al health at Southamp­ton Uni­ver­si­ty, said WHO’s emer­gency de­c­la­ra­tion could help donors like the World Bank make funds avail­able to stop the out­breaks both in the West and in Africa.

In the U.S., some ex­perts have spec­u­lat­ed whether mon­key­pox might be on the verge of be­com­ing an en­trenched sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted dis­ease in the coun­try, like gon­or­rhoea, her­pes and HIV.

«The bot­tom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epi­demi­ol­o­gy of mon­key­pox where there’s now wide­spread, un­ex­pect­ed trans­mis­sion,» said Dr. Al­bert Ko, a pro­fes­sor of pub­lic health and epi­demi­ol­o­gy at Yale Uni­ver­si­ty. «There are some ge­net­ic mu­ta­tions in the virus that sug­gest why that may be hap­pen­ing, but we do need a glob­al­ly-co­or­di­nat­ed re­sponse to get it un­der con­trol.»

Ko called for test­ing to be im­me­di­ate­ly scaled up, say­ing there are sig­nif­i­cant gaps in sur­veil­lance.

«The cas­es we are see­ing are just the tip of the ice­berg,» he said. «The win­dow has prob­a­bly closed for us to quick­ly stop the out­breaks in Eu­rope and the U.S., but it’s not too late to stop mon­key­pox from caus­ing huge dam­age to poor­er coun­tries with­out the re­sources to han­dle it.»

WHO’s Tedros called for the world to «act to­geth­er in sol­i­dar­i­ty» re­gard­ing the dis­tri­b­u­tion of treat­ments, tests and vac­cines. for mon­key­pox. The U.N. agency has pre­vi­ous­ly said it’s work­ing to cre­ate a vac­cine-shar­ing mech­a­nism for the most-af­fect­ed coun­tries but of­fered few de­tails of how it might work. Un­like the nu­mer­ous com­pa­nies that made COVID-19 vac­cines, there is on­ly one mak­er for the vac­cine used against mon­key­pox, Den­mark’s Bavar­i­an Nordic.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a vi­rol­o­gist who di­rects the glob­al health de­part­ment at Con­go’s In­sti­tute of Na­tion­al Bio­med­ical Re­search, said he hoped any glob­al ef­forts to stop mon­key­pox would be eq­ui­table. Al­though coun­tries in­clud­ing Britain, Cana­da, Ger­many and the U.S. have or­dered mil­lions of mon­key­pox vac­cine dos­es, none have gone to Africa.

«The so­lu­tion needs to be glob­al,» Mbala said, adding that any vac­cines sent to Africa would be used to tar­get those at high­est risk, like hunters in rur­al ar­eas.

«Vac­ci­na­tion in the West might help stop the out­break there, but there will still be cas­es in Africa,» he said. «Un­less the prob­lem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will re­main.»

Jamey Keat­en in Gene­va and Mike Sto­bbe in New York con­tributed to this re­port.

