UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed’ and equity is slipping away

UNIT­ED NA­TIONS (AP) — In an alarm­ing as­sess­ment, the head of the Unit­ed Na­tions warned world lead­ers Tues­day that na­tions are «grid­locked in colos­sal glob­al dys­func­tion» and aren’t ready or will­ing to tack­le the chal­lenges that threat­en hu­man­i­ty’s fu­ture — and the plan­et’s. «Our world is in per­il — and par­a­lyzed,» he said.

Speak­ing at the open­ing of the Gen­er­al As­sem­bly’s an­nu­al high-lev­el meet­ing, Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al An­to­nio Guter­res made sure to em­pha­size that hope re­mained. But his re­marks re­flect­ed a tense and wor­ried world. He cit­ed the war in Ukraine and mul­ti­ply­ing con­flicts around the world, the cli­mate emer­gency, the dire fi­nan­cial sit­u­a­tion of de­vel­op­ing coun­tries and set­backs in U.N. goals for 2030 in­clud­ing an end to ex­treme pover­ty and qual­i­ty ed­u­ca­tion for all chil­dren.

He al­so warned of what he called «a for­est of red flags» around new tech­nolo­gies de­spite promis­ing ad­vances to heal dis­eases and con­nect peo­ple. Guter­res said so­cial me­dia plat­forms are based on a mod­el «that mon­e­tizes out­rage, anger and neg­a­tiv­i­ty.» Ar­ti­fi­cial in­tel­li­gence he said, «is com­pro­mis­ing the in­tegri­ty of in­for­ma­tion sys­tems, the me­dia, and in­deed democ­ra­cy it­self.»

The world lacks even the be­gin­ning of «a glob­al ar­chi­tec­ture» to deal with the rip­ples caused by these new tech­nolo­gies be­cause of «geopo­lit­i­cal ten­sions,» Guter­res said.

His open­ing re­marks came as lead­ers from around the plan­et re­con­vened at U.N. head­quar­ters in New York af­ter three years of pan­dem­ic in­ter­rup­tions, in­clud­ing an en­tire­ly vir­tu­al meet­ing in 2020 and a hy­brid one last year. This week, the halls of the Unit­ed Na­tions are filled once more with del­e­gates re­flect­ing the world’s cul­tures. Many faces were vis­i­ble, though all del­e­gates are re­quired to wear masks ex­cept when speak­ing to ward off the coro­n­avirus.

Guter­res made sure to start out by sound­ing a note of hope. He showed a video of the first U.N.-char­tered ship car­ry­ing grain from Ukraine — part of the deal be­tween Ukraine and Rus­sia that the Unit­ed Na­tions and Turkey helped bro­ker — to the Horn of Africa, where mil­lions of peo­ple are on the edge of famine It is, he said, an ex­am­ple of promise and hope «in a world teem­ing with tur­moil.»

He stressed that co­op­er­a­tion and di­a­logue are the on­ly path for­ward — two fun­da­men­tal U.N. prin­ci­ples since its found­ing af­ter World War II. And he warned that «no pow­er or group alone can call the shots.»

«Let’s work as one, as a coali­tion of the world, as unit­ed na­tions,» he urged lead­ers gath­ered in the vast Gen­er­al As­sem­bly Hall.

It’s rarely that easy. Geopo­lit­i­cal di­vi­sions are un­der­min­ing the work of the U.N. Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil, in­ter­na­tion­al law, peo­ple’s trust in de­mo­c­ra­t­ic in­sti­tu­tions and most forms of in­ter­na­tion­al co­op­er­a­tion, Guter­res said.

«The di­ver­gence be­tween de­vel­oped and de­vel­op­ing coun­tries, be­tween North and South, be­tween the priv­i­leged and the rest, is be­com­ing more dan­ger­ous by the day,» the sec­re­tary-gen­er­al said. «It is at the root of the geopo­lit­i­cal ten­sions and lack of trust that poi­son every area of glob­al co­op­er­a­tion, from vac­cines to sanc­tions to trade.

