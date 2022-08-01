UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’

Entornointeligente.com /

UNIT­ED NA­TIONS (AP) — The Unit­ed Na­tions chief warned the world Mon­day that «hu­man­i­ty is just one mis­un­der­stand­ing, one mis­cal­cu­la­tion away from nu­clear an­ni­hi­la­tion.»

Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al An­to­nio Guter­res gave the dire warn­ing at the open­ing of the long-de­layed high-lev­el meet­ing to re­view the land­mark 50-year-old treaty aimed at pre­vent­ing the spread of nu­clear weapons and even­tu­al­ly achiev­ing a nu­clear-free world. He cit­ed es­pe­cial­ly the war in Ukraine and the threat of nu­clear weapons to con­flicts in the Mid­dle East and Asia, two re­gions «edg­ing to­wards cat­a­stro­phe.»

Guter­res told many min­is­ters, of­fi­cials and diplo­mats at­tend­ing the month-long con­fer­ence to re­view the Nu­clear Non­pro­lif­er­a­tion Treaty that the meet­ing is tak­ing place «at a crit­i­cal junc­ture for our col­lec­tive peace and se­cu­ri­ty» and «at a time of nu­clear dan­ger not seen since the height of the Cold War.»

The con­fer­ence is «an op­por­tu­ni­ty to ham­mer out the mea­sures that will help avoid cer­tain dis­as­ter, and to put hu­man­i­ty on a new path to­wards a world free of nu­clear weapons,» the sec­re­tary-gen­er­al said.But Guter­res warned that «geopo­lit­i­cal weapons are reach­ing new highs,» al­most 13,000 nu­clear weapons are in ar­se­nals around the world, and coun­tries seek­ing «false se­cu­ri­ty» are spend­ing hun­dreds of bil­lions of dol­lars on «dooms­day weapons.»

«All this at a time when the risks of pro­lif­er­a­tion are grow­ing and guardrails to pre­vent es­ca­la­tion are weak­en­ing,» he said, «And when crises — with nu­clear un­der­tones — are fes­ter­ing from the Mid­dle East and the Ko­re­an Penin­su­la to Rus­sia’s in­va­sion of Ukraine.»

Guter­res called on con­fer­ence par­tic­i­pants to take sev­er­al ac­tions: ur­gent­ly re­in­force and reaf­firm «the 77-year-old norm against the use of nu­clear weapons,» work re­lent­less­ly to­ward the elim­i­na­tion of nu­clear weapons with new com­mit­ments to re­duce ar­se­nals, ad­dress «the sim­mer­ing ten­sions in the Mid­dle Est and Asia» and pro­mote the peace­ful use of nu­clear tech­nol­o­gy.

«Fu­ture gen­er­a­tions are count­ing on your com­mit­ment to step back from the abyss,» he im­plored the min­is­ters and diplo­mats. «This is our mo­ment to meet this fun­da­men­tal test and lift the cloud of nu­clear an­ni­hi­la­tion once and for all.»

– As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com