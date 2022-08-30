UN Chief Calls for Ban on Nuclear Tests

Entornointeligente.com /

On Monday, UN Secretary-General urged to prohibit nuclear tests.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called on all the nations to rule a ban on all nuclear tests. In light of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, celebrated this Monday, Guterres made the appeal during his message honoring the date.

RELATED:

UN Official: End Military Actions Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant

According to the UN chief nuclear tests have long poisoned the planet’s natural environment and the species and people who call it home. He highlighted that the International Day against Nuclear Tests represents «an alarm bell for the world to finally put in place a legally binding prohibition on all nuclear tests.»

«With nuclear risks reaching new heights, now is the time for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty to come into full force, underpinned by an effective verification system,» said the UN chief.

«On this important day, I call on the world to act for the health and survival of people and planet alike,» he added. «Let’s ensure the end of testing now and forever, and consign nuclear weapons to history, once and for all.»

Putting an end to nuclear tests is one of the longest-standing priorities of the international community. Let’s spare no effort to bring the #CTBT into force. The clock is ticking. #IDANT pic.twitter.com/dUvC8IxVaz

— CTBTO (@CTBTO) August 29, 2022 The UN General Assembly, on Dec. 2, 2009, unanimously ruled a resolution designating Aug. 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests. The initiative was intended to commemorate the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan on Aug. 29, 1991.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com