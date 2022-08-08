UN Calls For Inspection Of Shelled Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 90.07 +1.06 +1.19% Brent Crude • 10 mins 96.01 +1.09 +1.15% Murban Crude • 15 mins 96.09 +0.59 +0.62% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.616 -0.448 -5.56% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.883 +0.027 +0.94% Louisiana Light • 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46% Bonny Light • 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 100.0 -1.18 -1.17% Mars US • 3 days 87.51 -2.75 -3.05% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.883 +0.027 +0.94% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 40 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 40 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 40 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 252 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 40 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 40 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 100.0 -1.18 -1.17% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 68.38 +0.38 +0.56% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 74.91 +0.47 +0.63% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 91.16 +0.47 +0.52% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 89.41 +0.47 +0.53% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 87.31 +0.47 +0.54% Peace Sour • 12 hours 84.46 +0.47 +0.56% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 12 hours 84.46 +0.47 +0.56% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 86.56 +0.47 +0.55% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 90.11 +0.47 +0.52% Central Alberta • 12 hours 84.76 +0.47 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 85.50 +0.50 +0.59% Giddings • 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63% ANS West Coast • 5 days 98.54 -1.80 -1.79% West Texas Sour • 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 11 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 11 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 85.50 +0.50 +0.59% Kansas Common • 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63% Buena Vista • 4 days 98.55 -0.53 -0.53% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Britons Advised To Stop Showering To Conserve Energy 3 hours China’s Oil Processing Could Slow Amid Teapot Tax Probe 4 hours IAEA Sees «Very Real Risk Of A Nuclear Disaster» In Ukraine 5 hours Senate Democrats Pass Climate Bill 3 days Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles 3 days Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike 3 days Tullow Comes Up Empty In Guyana Offshore Oil Well 3 days Putin Signs Decree That Bans «Unfriendly» Investors From Selling Energy Stakes 3 days Germany’s Power Prices Hit Record-High As Utilities Limit Output 3 days Norway Considers Limiting Electricity Exports To Prevent Domestic Crunch 3 days Japan Asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi To Stay On In Crucial Sakhalin-2 Project 3 days Dry Weather To Impact Europe’s Power Generation Through September 3 days Yemen’s Houthis Claim Saudi-Backed Coalition Looted $13B In Oil 4 days Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend 4 days Permian’s Natural Gas Takeaway Capacity Set To Rise 4 days China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network 4 days Glencore Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback As Profits Soar 4 days WTI Oil Dips Below $90 For The First Time Since Ukraine War Began 4 days ConocoPhillips Raises Shareholder Payout By $5B On Profit Surge 4 days Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October 4 days UN Chief Urges Tax On Oil Industry For «Grotesque Greed» 5 days Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil 5 days UBS: UK Gas Crisis Set To Plunge British Pound To Historic Lows 5 days German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All 5 days Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis 5 days Restart Of Denmark’s Key Gas Field Delayed As Europe Scrambles For Supply 5 days Notoriously Delayed Gas Turbine Hasn’t Reached Russia Yet 5 days Chinese Top Battery Maker Halts N. American Plans After Pelosi Visit To Taiwan 5 days Occidental Petroleum Bucks Oil Profit Trend With Lower Q2 Profit 6 days WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build 6 days India Increases Crude Oil Windfall Tax 6 days Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of API Data As OPEC JTCC Sees Tighter Market 6 days Venezuela’s Oil Exports Drop By More than A Third In July 6 days Global Refining Capacity To Expand With New Projects In Middle East, Asia 6 days G7 Continues To Seek Ways To Limit Russia’s Oil Revenues 6 days Approval For Battered Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline Could Be Accelerated 6 days Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike 6 days BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High 7 days Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady 7 days Reuters Survey Shows 310,000 Bpd OPEC Output Increase 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 22 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com