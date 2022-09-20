UN: Bolivia Asks for Peace and Blames Capitalism for Conflicts

Entornointeligente.com /

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, advocated for world peace in his speech at the seventieth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and accused the transnational corporations of the capitalist system of generating global conflicts.

«We propose to declare the world as a zone of peace. In this sense, we express our concern for the considerable number of armed conflicts that plague humanity. Many are promoted by the war transnationals, but also by the desire to impose a political and economic order functional to the interests of capitalism,» he said in his speech.

Currently, the world is facing a multiple and systematic capitalist crisis that increasingly endangers the life of humanity and the planet, according to the President.

Given this situation, he proposed a new multipolar world order that would benefit all states.

«Multilateralism is the only mechanism that represents a guarantee of respect among states regardless of their economic or military power,» he said.

Arce spoke of other issues in his speech, such as the industrialization of lithium for an environmentally friendly energy transition.

