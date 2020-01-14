UK’s Intertek launches programme to support end-to end sustainability commitment in India

Entornointeligente.com /

New Delhi: UK-based Intertek Group, an industrial quality assurance provider, on Tuesday said it has launched its Total Sustainability Assurance programme in India. It will provide companies with an assurance solution to enable them demonstrate their end-to-end commitment to sustainability. “With the effects of climate change becoming more apparent and requiring companies to balance rapid growth with a sustainable approach, today’s launch event follows on from the unveiling of Intertek’s Total Sustainability Assurance programme,” said the company release. In India, the company has been supporting the needs of its clients through operational sustainable solutions across industries including electrical and electronics, oil and gas, and chemicals and a range of industry agnostic solutions. André Lacroix, chief executive officer of Intertek said, “Our expertise in delivering total quality assurance solutions in India means Intertek is positioned to support the needs of our clients here in delivering truly sustainable results.” The release further added that Intertek’s new corporate sustainability certification would provide firms with independent verification across their entire sustainability footprint, authenticating end-to-end commitment to sustainability, building stakeholder trust, and corporate value. Follow and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin

LINK ORIGINAL: Energy.economictimes.indiatimes

Entornointeligente.com