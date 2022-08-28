Ukrainian Suicide Drone Shot Down Over Zaporozhie Power Plant

Entornointeligente.com /

The device detonated, falling on the roof, leaving no damage or casualties.

Russian servicemen on Sunday shot down a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant.

Its target was a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, the Energodar Military-Civilian Administration reported.

«The drone crashed on the roof of the nuclear power plant building. There was a detonation of a transported cargo after the impact on the roof, but sources in the Military-Civil Administration said there was no damage to infrastructure and no human casualties,» the statement clarified.

«There were bombings during the day, there were 29, we recorded every attack,» Balitsky explained, specifying that nine of them hit the industrial zone, 17 directly against the nuclear power plant and three more in the area of the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya.

Since August 5, both local and Russian authorities have repeatedly denounced direct attacks against the Zaporozhie power plant by Kiev.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, insisted that the continuation of these warlike actions could trigger a «nuclear accident with catastrophic consequences for the entire European continent».

