Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

By KARL RIT­TER and JON GAM­BRELL

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russ­ian mis­sile struck close to a nu­clear pow­er plant in south­ern Ukraine with­out dam­ag­ing the three re­ac­tors but hit oth­er in­dus­tri­al equip­ment in what Ukrain­ian au­thor­i­ties de­nounced Mon­day as an act of «nu­clear ter­ror­ism.»

The strike fol­lowed warn­ings from Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin of pos­si­ble stepped-up at­tacks on key Ukrain­ian in­fra­struc­ture af­ter his forces suf­fered hu­mil­i­at­ing bat­tle­field set­backs.

The mis­sile struck 300 me­ters (328 yards) from the Piv­den­noukrain­sk nu­clear plant, al­so known as the South Ukraine Nu­clear Pow­er Plant, ac­cord­ing to Ukrain­ian nu­clear op­er­a­tor En­er­goatom.

Black-and-white CCTV footage re­leased by Ukraine’s Min­istry of De­fense showed two large fire­balls erupt­ing one af­ter the oth­er in the dark, fol­lowed by in­can­des­cent show­ers of sparks. A time stamp on the video read 19 min­utes af­ter mid­night.

The min­istry and En­er­goatom both called the strike «nu­clear ter­ror­ism.» The Russ­ian De­fense Min­istry had no im­me­di­ate com­ment. The Unit­ed Na­tions’ nu­clear watch­dog, the In­ter­na­tion­al Atom­ic En­er­gy Agency, did not im­me­di­ate­ly re­spond to a re­quest for com­ment on the at­tack.

The nu­clear plant is Ukraine’s sec­ond-largest af­ter the Za­por­izhzhia Nu­clear Pow­er Plant, which is Eu­rope’s largest nu­clear pow­er sta­tion and has re­peat­ed­ly come un­der fire dur­ing the war. The two plants have re­ac­tors of the same de­sign.

Russ­ian forces have oc­cu­pied the Za­por­izhzhia plant since the ear­ly days of Moscow’s near­ly sev­en-month in­va­sion. Re­peat­ed shelling cut off its trans­mis­sion lines, forc­ing op­er­a­tors to shut down its six re­ac­tors to avoid a ra­di­a­tion dis­as­ter. Rus­sia and Ukraine have trad­ed blame for the strikes.

The In­ter­na­tion­al Atom­ic En­er­gy Agency said a main trans­mis­sion line was re­con­nect­ed on Fri­day, pro­vid­ing elec­tric­i­ty that the the Za­por­izhzhia plant needs to cool its re­ac­tors. The IAEA has mon­i­tors at the plant.

While warn­ing Fri­day of pos­si­ble ramped-up strikes on Ukrain­ian in­fra­struc­ture, Putin claimed that his forces had so far act­ed with re­straint in re­act­ing to Ukrain­ian at­tempts to hit Russ­ian fa­cil­i­ties.

«If the sit­u­a­tion de­vel­ops this way, our re­sponse will be more se­ri­ous,» Putin said.

«Just re­cent­ly, the Russ­ian armed forces have de­liv­ered a cou­ple of im­pact­ful strikes,» he said, re­fer­ring to at­tacks last week. «Let’s con­sid­er those as warn­ing strikes.»

As well as in­fra­struc­ture, Russ­ian forces al­so con­tin­ue to pound oth­er sites. The lat­est shelling killed at least eight civil­ians and wound­ed 22 oth­ers, Ukraine’s pres­i­den­tial of­fice said Mon­day.

Overnight, Russ­ian forces struck a pair of cities lo­cat­ed across the Dniper Riv­er from the Za­por­izhzhia plant, dam­ag­ing dozens of build­ings and cut­ting pow­er sup­plies to some sec­tions of Nikopol and Marhanets, the pres­i­den­tial of­fice said.

In the vil­lage of Strilecha in the north­east­ern Kharkiv re­gion, Russ­ian shelling killed four med­ical work­ers who were try­ing to evac­u­ate pa­tients from a psy­chi­atric hos­pi­tal, and wound­ed two pa­tients, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russ­ian strikes al­so hit Kram­a­torsk and Toret­sk in the east­ern Donet­sk re­gion, ac­cord­ing to the pres­i­den­tial of­fice.

En­er­goatom said the blast from Mon­day’s mis­sile strike broke more than 100 win­dows at the in­dus­tri­al com­plex that in­cludes the Piv­den­noukrain­sk plant. It al­so caused the tem­po­rary shut­down of a near­by hy­dropow­er plant, it said. Ukraine’s pres­i­den­tial of­fice said the at­tack al­so sev­ered three pow­er trans­mis­sion lines.

The plant sits along the South­ern Bug Riv­er in the south­ern Myko­laiv re­gion, about 300 kilo­me­ters (190 miles) south of the cap­i­tal, Kyiv.

Pa­tri­cia Lewis, the in­ter­na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty re­search di­rec­tor at the Chatham House think-tank in Lon­don, said the at­tacks at the Za­por­izhzhia plant and Mon­day’s strike point to a pat­tern of Russ­ian mil­i­tary plan­ners at­tempt­ing to take Ukrain­ian nu­clear plants of­fline be­fore win­ter by tar­get­ing pow­er sup­plies that keep them func­tion­ing safe­ly.

«It’s a very, very dan­ger­ous and il­le­gal act to be tar­get­ing a nu­clear sta­tion,» Lewis said in an in­ter­view. «On­ly the gen­er­als will know the in­tent, but there’s clear­ly a pat­tern.»

«What they seem to be do­ing each time is to try to cut off the pow­er to the re­ac­tor,» she said. «It’s a very clum­sy way to do it, be­cause how ac­cu­rate are these mis­siles?»

Oth­er re­cent Russ­ian strikes on Ukrain­ian in­fra­struc­ture tar­get­ed pow­er plants in the north and a dam in the south. They came in the wake of a sweep­ing Ukrain­ian coun­ter­at­tack in the east of the coun­try that has pum­meled Russ­ian forces, re­claim­ing a large swath of pre­vi­ous­ly oc­cu­pied ter­ri­to­ry in the Kharkiv re­gion and break­ing what had large­ly be­come a stale­mate in the war.

The Russ­ian pull­back marked the largest de­feat for Moscow since it with­drew its forces from around Kyiv af­ter a botched at­tempt to cap­ture the cap­i­tal in the in­va­sion’s open­ing stage.

The set­back has fu­eled re­newed dis­cus­sion among Russ­ian na­tion­al­ist crit­ics of the Krem­lin who ques­tion why Moscow failed to plunge Ukraine in­to dark­ness at the out­set of the in­va­sion by hit­ting all of its ma­jor nu­clear pow­er plants.

AP jour­nal­ist John Leices­ter in Le Pecq, France, con­tributed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

