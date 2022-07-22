Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain

Entornointeligente.com /

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tonnes of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian grain and fertiliser — ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

The ceremony in Istanbul was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

«Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,» Guterres said.

«A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.»

