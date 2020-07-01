 UK will stand by the people of Hong Kong, minister says - EntornoInteligente
1 julio, 2020
uk_will_stand_by_the_people_of_hong_kong_2C_minister_says.png

UK will stand by the people of Hong Kong, minister says

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) – The United Kingdom is very disappointed by China’s imposition of a security law on Hong Kong and London will stand by the people of the former British colony, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.

“This is very disappointing,” Sharma told Times Radio.

“Clearly this is not something that we wanted. We have also, as you know, made a commitment to the people of Hong Kong and that’s something we will stand by.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)

LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

