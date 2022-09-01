UK: Racist Memorial to Slaver Will Be Removed from Dorchester Church

Entornointeligente.com /

A judge has given a church permission to remove a memorial to 18th Century slave owner, John Gordon.

The plaque at St Peterâs, Dorchester has been partially covered up for nearly two years while the church sought approval to take it down.

The church took steps to remove the stone, which commends the plantation owner and bears a racist term, after calls from anti-racism campaigners.

It will be removed from the wall and stored in Dorset Museum.

In a statement the church said: «The memorial explicitly commends the action of brutally quelling a slave rebellion, using a totally unacceptable racist term, so it contradicts our aim to be an inclusive church, welcoming everyone as made equally in the image of God.»

Church warden Val Potter said: «We are delighted. We didnât want to destroy it but on the church wall is not the place for it.»

The stone commemorates John Gordonâs part in the deadly suppression of slaves in Jamaica and bears offensive language Campaign group Stand Up To Racism Dorset previously described the plaque as «a blatant and explicit glorification of white domination and the suppression of enslaved people». The group said: «It is offensive and has no place in public view.»

The plaque was installed in the church after the 18th Century slaver died in Dorchester in 1744, aged 46, during a visit to England â» he was Scottish by birth.

It hails his «bravery» and «humanity» for his «instrumental» part in quelling the 1760 uprising by slaves across Jamaica, whom it uses offensive language to describe.

Up to 500 slaves were killed as colonial forces sought to put down the uprising.

A new memorial to John Gordon to acknowledge that he was buried at St Peterâs will be placed in the church.

