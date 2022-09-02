UK Judge Approves Removal Of Church Memorial To Slave Owner

Entornointeligente.com /

A UK judge has ruled that a 250-year-old church memorial to the former owner of a slave plantation in Jamaica can be removed. The memorial to Dr. John Gordon, who died in 1774, is on a wall close to the entrance of a church in Dorchester. The vicar and wardens of the St Peter, Holy Trinity and All Saints church had asked the Church of England’s Consistory Court to allow them to remove the memorial on the basis that the words on it are against the church’s message. The memorial says that Dr. Gordon is buried close by and in 1760 he was instrumental in quelling a dangerous rebellion by slaves in Jamaica. In her 10,000 word judgment granting consent for removal of the memorial, the judge said John Gordon had been a lawyer and plantation owner and owned 416 slaves. The 1760 uprising, which was known as Tacky’s Revolt after the slave who led it, resulted in the deaths of about 400 slaves.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com