UK Jamaicans share reflections, tributes on the Queen’s passing

Socialites, entrepreneurs and activists living in the UK are among the many Jamaicans who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death last week.

The outpouring of emotion started last Thursday, following the announcement that Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died.

Queen Elizabeth ll reigned over the United Kingdom and was head of the Commonwealth for 70 years, after ascending the throne in 1952. She visited Jamaica on six separate occasions.The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Speaking to T he Weekly Glean er from Castle Goring in West Sussex, Lady Colin Campbell, a socialite and author, said: «Queen Elizabeth was a great supporter and means of advancement for the Commonwealth countries.

