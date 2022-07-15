UK issues 1st-ever ‘red’ warning for hot weather next week

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP) — British authorities issued their first ever «red» warning for extreme heat early next week, declaring a national emergency as forecasters predict record temperatures that will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.

The warning covers Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time, the United Kingdom Met Office said.

The British record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country better known for gray skies and rain.

The chances of temperatures like those forecast for next week are already 10 times higher than they would be without the influence of human activity, said Nikos Christidis, a Met Office climate scientist.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

