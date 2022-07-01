UK Government faces new boozy scandal as Deputy whip quits

Entornointeligente.com /

SOURCE: ABC News- Britainâs Government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the Deputy Chief whip resigned from his post following a drunken incident, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls Friday to expel the lawmaker from the Conservative Party.

Chris Pincher, whose role was to maintain discipline among Tory Members of Parliament, submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday.

«I drank far too much» on Wednesday night, Pincher said in the letter, «Iâve embarrassed myself and other people, which is the last thing I want to do, and for that I apologize to you and to those concerned.»

But he said he would remain as a Conservative Lawmaker and to continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. Johnson didnât answer when journalists shouted questions to him outside his 10 Downing St. Residence about whether he would suspend Pincher from the party. A spokesman for Johnsonâs office later said that the Prime Minister believes Pincherâs behavior was «unacceptable.»

