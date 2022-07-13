UK government donates  PPE worth TT $2 million to T&T

The UK government has donated TT $2 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) to this country to support frontline staff and ensure they have the protection they need to do their vital work. The PPE will be distributed and utilised by the staff of the Regional Health Authorities.
The following is a press release from the British High Commission:
The UK Government has donated TT $2 million over of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Trinidad and Tobago to support in frontline staff and ensure they have the protection they need to do their vital work. The 225,600 PPE items will help thousands of frontline workers by supporting infection prevention control measures to reduce the risk of transmission and slow the spread of the virus.
High Commissioner Harriet Cross handed over the donations to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at the Ministry of Health on 13 July 2022. The global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world and the best way to overcome this awful disease is to unite and stand side by side with international partners.
British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross said:
«The UK and Trinidad and Tobago are working together to meet global challenges. This donation of PPE to the people of Trinidad and Tobago is an excellent example of our countries partnering to prepare for existing and future global health threats.»
«The thousands of visors, aprons and masks are essential to providing protection for medical professionals working on the frontline.»
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said:
«The Ministry of Health sincerely thanks the Government and the People of the United Kingdom for their long-standing relationship with the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We are truly grateful for the continued support and generous contribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including aprons, masks, gowns and face shields.
This PPE will be distributed and utilised by the staff of the Regional Health Authorities to ensure that our healthcare workers remain protected as they continue to perform their duties and serve the public of Trinidad and Tobago.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian