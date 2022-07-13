UK government donates  PPE worth TT $2 million to T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the British High Com­mis­sion:

The UK Gov­ern­ment has do­nat­ed TT $2 mil­lion over of per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment (PPE) to Trinidad and To­ba­go to sup­port in front­line staff and en­sure they have the pro­tec­tion they need to do their vi­tal work. The 225,600 PPE items will help thou­sands of front­line work­ers by sup­port­ing in­fec­tion pre­ven­tion con­trol mea­sures to re­duce the risk of trans­mis­sion and slow the spread of the virus.

High Com­mis­sion­er Har­ri­et Cross hand­ed over the do­na­tions to Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh at the Min­istry of Health on 13 Ju­ly 2022. The glob­al pan­dem­ic has chal­lenged health sys­tems around the world and the best way to over­come this aw­ful dis­ease is to unite and stand side by side with in­ter­na­tion­al part­ners.

British High Com­mis­sion­er, Har­ri­et Cross said:

«The UK and Trinidad and To­ba­go are work­ing to­geth­er to meet glob­al chal­lenges. This do­na­tion of PPE to the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go is an ex­cel­lent ex­am­ple of our coun­tries part­ner­ing to pre­pare for ex­ist­ing and fu­ture glob­al health threats.»

«The thou­sands of vi­sors, aprons and masks are es­sen­tial to pro­vid­ing pro­tec­tion for med­ical pro­fes­sion­als work­ing on the front­line.»

Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh said:

«The Min­istry of Health sin­cere­ly thanks the Gov­ern­ment and the Peo­ple of the Unit­ed King­dom for their long-stand­ing re­la­tion­ship with the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go. We are tru­ly grate­ful for the con­tin­ued sup­port and gen­er­ous con­tri­bu­tion of Per­son­al Pro­tec­tive Equip­ment (PPE) in­clud­ing aprons, masks, gowns and face shields.

This PPE will be dis­trib­uted and utilised by the staff of the Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ties to en­sure that our health­care work­ers re­main pro­tect­ed as they con­tin­ue to per­form their du­ties and serve the pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go.»

