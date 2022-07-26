UK Covid Cases Continue to Rise, Seniors To Get Autumn Boosters, Biden Better, World Covid Stats

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – UK Covid cases continue to rise Image source, Getty Images Around 3.8m people â» one in 17 of the UK population â» has coronavirus, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest.

Thatâs up by a quarter of a million â» 7% â» on the week before when there were 3.5m Covid infections recorded.

The number of people testing positive across the UK has been rising since the start of June but the rate of rise is showing signs of slowing down.

Other, more recent figures, hint cases may be on the way down.

The ONS data is always a couple of weeks behind the curve for new infections but this big dataset gives the most accurate overview for the UK.

Other data sources, such as the government Covid dashboard â» which is more current but reflects far fewer Covid test results â» suggest that for England the number of new infections may already have peaked.

In the latest report, for the week ending 13 July, the ONS estimates Covid rates were:

One in 17 in England â» up from one in 19 the week before One in 17 in Wales â» the same as the previous week One in 20 in Northern Ireland â» down from one in 17 One in 15 in Scotland â» up from one in 16 Many of the recent cases have been caused by fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron, called BA.4 and BA.5.

Nearly eight out of 10 Covid infections in the UK are now caused by BA.5.

People are still able to catch the infection even if they have had Covid before.

But vaccines are still doing a good job of helping protect people from getting very sick with the virus.

The ONS data is collated by testing thousands of people from UK households â» whether they have symptoms or not â» to estimate how much virus is around.

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the Covid-19 infection survey, said there were some uncertain trends in the latest data across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She added: «It is too early to say if this most recent wave is starting to peak, but we will continue to closely monitor the data.»

Separate data shows, on average, week on week, hospital cases have started to ease in Scotland and England.

In England on 18 July, there were, on average, about 1,720 new hospital admissions with a positive Covid test, each day.

The week before, the figure was 1,861.

================================================

Covid booster: Will be offered to all over 50s this autumn By James Gallagher Health and science correspondent

BBC

Image source, Getty Images Everyone aged 50 and over will be offered a Covid booster vaccine this autumn to top up their immunity and cut their risk of becoming severely ill.

Younger people at high risk from Covid, as well as health and social care staff, will also get the booster.

Drug companies have been developing updated vaccines to tackle newer variants, however, it is still uncertain which vaccine will be used.

The original plan meant healthy people aged 50-65 would not have been jabbed.

However, the immunisation campaign has been expanded as current variants are spreading quickly, it is uncertain how the virus will mutate and it is expected we will be more social this winter than in previous years so the virus will have more chance to spread.

The updated advice comes from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises governments in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It says the booster should be offered to:

health and social care staff everyone aged 50 and over carers who are over the age of 16 people over five whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women people over five who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system The details of the rollout have not been confirmed, however, it is thought immunisation will start with the oldest and most vulnerable from September.

For some people it will be their sixth dose of a Covid vaccine.

Prof Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the JCVI, said: «The Covid-19 boosters are highly effective at increasing immunity and, by offering a further dose to those at higher risk of severe illness this autumn, we hope to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths over the winter.»

The current wave of Covid â» caused by the sub-variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 â» demonstrates the speed the virus can spread. It is the third wave of Omicron subvariants this year and one in 18 people in the UK are currently testing positive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: «Today we have confirmed the next phase in our booster programme to keep our defences strong over autumn and winter.

«Vaccines were our way out of this pandemic, and now they will make sure Covid can never haunt us in the same way again.»

The flu vaccine in England will also be offered to all adults aged 50 and over, the usual high-risk groups and now to schoolchildren up to Year 9 in secondary school.

The Covid restrictions have meant we have barely had a flu season since the pandemic started. However, the concern is this year could be the first time we face substantial waves of both viruses at the same time.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: «Widening the eligibility for the flu vaccine will help reduce the number of people getting seriously ill and ease pressures on the NHS, particularly during the busy winter period.»

=================================================

Doctor says Bidenâs symptoms easing © AP

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have «improved» but he ran a 99.4 degree temperature on Thursday evening, his physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum on Friday.

O’Connor said that Biden’s temperature has returned to normal after Biden took Tylenol and that the president continues to experience a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional cough.

«His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air,» O’Connor wrote.

The physician said that Biden is tolerating the antiviral Paxlovid «well» and that he would continue the course as planned. O’Connor said Biden would continue to drink water, take Tylenol and use his inhaler as needed. The letter is the first update from Biden’s physician since Thursday morning, when he wrote a letter detailing the president’s symptoms and treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The national security angle : White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday that Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis has had «no impact whatsoever» on the national security decision-making process, noting that the president joined a regular call with his national security team on Friday morning.

===================================================

WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 575,399,709 view by country Deaths: 6,403,440 Recovered: 545,188,761 # Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 575,399,709 +321,905 6,403,440 +325 545,188,761 +441,219 23,807,508 41,188 73,818 821.5 1 USA 92,194,892 1,051,996 87,432,184 3,710,712 4,442 1,065,306,525 2 India 43,905,621 526,074 43,228,670 150,877 698 31,185 374 872,759,815 619,901 1,407,902,895 3 Brazil 33,591,356 677,021 31,954,094 960,241 8,318 155,756 3,139 63,776,166 295,717 215,666,165 4 France 33,532,262 151,350 31,300,823 2,080,089 869 511,393 2,308 271,490,188 4,140,436 65,570,440 5 Germany 30,331,131 143,177 28,372,700 +116,900 1,815,254 1,395 359,652 1,698 122,332,384 1,450,558 84,334,714 6 UK 23,212,565 182,727 22,516,990 +25,082 512,848 146 338,281 2,663 522,526,476 7,614,872 68,619,203 7 Italy 20,660,065 170,875 19,059,325 1,429,865 405 342,740 2,835 235,218,628 3,902,160 60,279,087 8 S. Korea 19,247,496 +35,883 24,890 +17 18,426,989 +18,485 795,617 144 374,757 485 15,804,065 307,712 51,359,887 9 Russia 18,538,826 +6,571 382,189 +34 17,942,908 +4,234 213,729 2,300 126,923 2,617 273,400,000 1,871,794 146,063,094 10 Turkey 15,524,071 99,184 15,221,506 203,381 975 180,083 1,151 162,743,369 1,887,860 86,205,203 11 Spain 13,204,863 110,187 12,490,889 603,787 339 282,203 2,355 471,036,328 10,066,599 46,792,004 12 Japan 11,346,584 +172,673 31,885 +33 10,038,410 +81,301 1,276,289 249 90,281 254 60,736,524 483,261 125,680,710 13 Vietnam 10,767,948 43,092 9,861,276 863,580 29 108,614 435 85,826,548 865,715 99,139,446 14 Argentina 9,507,562 129,278 9,261,244 +3,879 117,040 456 206,468 2,807 35,716,069 775,618 46,048,548 15 Australia 9,139,473 +36,507 11,204 +32 8,750,746 +34,784 377,523 160 350,060 429 75,780,401 2,902,543 26,108,275 16 Netherlands 8,305,906 22,456 8,130,322 +5,184 153,128 53 482,542 1,305 21,107,399 1,226,261 17,212,814 17 Iran 7,337,928 +9,775 141,717 +33 7,074,166 +1,024 122,045 972 85,123 1,644 52,690,831 611,237 86,203,641 18 Mexico 6,624,310 +6,917 327,089 +16 5,704,366 +56,730 592,855 4,798 50,292 2,483 17,465,974 132,601 131,718,225 19 Colombia 6,247,634 140,603 6,053,853 53,178 342 120,151 2,704 35,889,624 690,210 51,998,097 20 Indonesia 6,172,390 +4,048 156,916 +14 5,975,011 +4,023 40,463 2,771 22,086 561 102,974,551 368,462 279,471,057 21 Poland 6,049,640 +589 116,510 5,335,823 +2 597,307 1,157 160,207 3,085 36,605,032 969,377 37,761,410 22 Portugal 5,317,004 24,528 5,108,373 +4,661 184,103 61 524,587 2,420 43,527,258 4,294,491 10,135,604 23 Ukraine 5,021,612 108,699 4,909,794 +158 3,119 177 116,258 2,517 19,521,252 451,945 43,193,852 24 DPRK 4,772,740 +60 74 4,772,330 +90 336 183,489 3 26,011,088 25 Austria 4,695,898 +8,785 19,006 +7 4,551,977 +9,499 124,915 88 515,350 2,086 192,947,042 21,174,918 9,112,056 26 Malaysia 4,651,651 35,914 4,567,485 48,252 54 140,031 1,081 62,141,113 1,870,665 33,218,726 27 Thailand 4,577,593 +1,740 31,192 +32 4,522,419 +2,425 23,982 1,496 65,245 445 17,270,775 246,163 70,160,048 28 Israel 4,551,146 11,291 4,470,440 69,415 310 488,006 1,211 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 29 Taiwan 4,447,707 +17,127 8,649 +53 3,921,015 +35,934 518,043 186,055 362 22,420,151 937,870 23,905,393 30 Belgium 4,381,331 32,118 4,182,821 +3,428 166,392 123 374,687 2,747 34,887,878 2,983,573 11,693,323 31 Greece 4,210,771 30,707 3,614,441 565,623 115 408,083 2,976 87,638,663 8,493,412 10,318,428 32 Chile 4,185,247 59,332 3,876,043 249,872 176 215,140 3,050 41,696,315 2,143,372 19,453,608 33 Canada 4,012,359 43,583 3,695,850 272,926 195 104,427 1,134 62,586,673 1,628,903 38,422,589 34 South Africa 4,002,133 101,943 3,894,216 5,974 192 65,774 1,675 25,922,424 426,031 60,846,339 35 Czechia 3,968,476 +342 40,390 +2 3,910,909 +1,762 17,177 27 369,167 3,757 55,687,997 5,180,364 10,749,823 36 Switzerland 3,893,084 14,024 3,712,374 +5,014 166,686 54 443,163 1,596 21,598,881 2,458,676 8,784,760 37 Peru 3,839,099 214,028 3,469,215 +8,061 155,856 181 113,193 6,310 32,743,087 965,408 33,916,333 38 Philippines 3,752,534 60,683 3,664,735 27,116 582 33,332 539 31,318,509 278,188 112,580,230 39 Denmark 3,051,343 6,591 3,020,889 23,863 14 523,015 1,130 127,897,953 21,922,343 5,834,137 40 Romania 3,011,711 +4,955 65,862 +5 2,861,330 84,519 204 158,728 3,471 23,899,700 1,259,603 18,973,992 41 Sweden 2,533,978 19,216 2,497,502 +959 17,260 14 247,731 1,879 18,731,976 1,831,308 10,228,744 42 Iraq 2,429,833 25,290 2,369,125 35,418 31 57,745 601 19,011,363 451,807 42,078,496 43 Serbia 2,083,861 16,215 2,019,672 47,974 14 240,491 1,871 10,125,126 1,168,503 8,665,042 44 Bangladesh 2,001,775 29,266 1,935,963 36,546 1,228 11,911 174 14,555,972 86,610 168,063,206 45 Hungary 1,951,079 46,736 1,883,085 21,258 17 203,027 4,863 11,394,556 1,185,706 9,609,935 46 Slovakia 1,812,203 +153 20,198 +1 1,780,955 +112 11,050 29 331,597 3,696 7,214,547 1,320,118 5,465,078 47 Jordan 1,700,526 14,068 1,685,354 1,104 124 163,333 1,351 16,894,012 1,622,643 10,411,414 48 Georgia 1,675,265 16,854 1,637,293 21,118 421,617 4,242 16,920,079 4,258,308 3,973,428 49 Singapore 1,659,156 1,476 1,561,485 96,195 21 279,087 248 24,107,231 4,055,079 5,944,948 50 Ireland 1,628,745 7,537 1,573,775 +1,471 47,433 39 322,447 1,492 12,508,154 2,476,272 5,051,204 51 New Zealand 1,570,802 +7,292 1,941 +16 1,506,880 +7,693 61,981 314,029 388 7,358,021 1,470,986 5,002,100 52 Pakistan 1,550,880 +582 30,469 +2 1,507,935 12,476 178 6,751 133 29,442,505 128,171 229,712,209 53 Norway 1,454,423 3,596 1,446,895 3,932 20 264,037 653 11,002,430 1,997,390 5,508,404 54 Kazakhstan 1,333,547 +2,054 13,665 1,301,086 +1,083 18,796 24 69,316 710 11,575,012 601,657 19,238,545 55 Hong Kong 1,321,993 9,469 1,215,939 96,585 3 173,443 1,242 50,415,048 6,614,374 7,622,044 56 Morocco 1,257,764 16,213 1,233,062 8,489 293 33,265 429 12,176,159 322,034 37,810,183 57 Bulgaria 1,195,372 37,330 1,139,504 18,538 46 174,737 5,457 10,218,862 1,493,774 6,840,971 58 Croatia 1,177,692 +97 16,235 +18 1,152,624 +1,548 8,833 16 290,555 4,005 5,024,729 1,239,681 4,053,245 59 Finland 1,171,034 5,012 1,128,585 37,437 21 210,678 902 11,129,795 2,002,333 5,558,414 60 Lebanon 1,157,682 10,509 1,087,587 59,586 186 171,188 1,554 4,795,578 709,129 6,762,631 61 Tunisia 1,114,370 28,942 N/A N/A N/A 29 92,303 2,397 4,803,289 397,857 12,072,911 62 Cuba 1,107,407 8,529 1,098,368 510 23 97,893 754 13,997,964 1,237,399 11,312,405 63 Lithuania 1,079,503 +81 9,201 +1 1,038,300 32,002 5 408,241 3,480 10,042,350 3,797,769 2,644,276 64 Slovenia 1,072,182 +516 6,686 +5 1,043,565 +448 21,931 17 515,590 3,215 2,698,846 1,297,818 2,079,525 65 Guatemala 1,016,666 18,934 923,205 74,527 5 54,668 1,018 5,229,318 281,191 18,597,051 66 Bolivia 1,003,400 +2,187 22,021 +4 921,714 +1,977 59,665 220 83,614 1,835 2,705,422 225,443 12,000,449 67 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,268 754 13,646,641 1,445,170 9,442,934 68 Costa Rica 989,213 8,670 860,711 119,832 52 190,608 1,671 4,659,757 897,874 5,189,768 69 Nepal 983,622 11,954 968,489 3,179 32,555 396 5,799,059 191,930 30,214,441 70 UAE 982,969 2,332 962,614 18,023 96,977 230 175,865,254 17,350,342 10,136,126 71 Uruguay 967,808 7,387 958,402 2,019 18 276,637 2,111 6,114,822 1,747,851 3,498,480 72 Ecuador 946,487 35,786 884,430 +1,737 26,271 759 52,022 1,967 2,470,170 135,769 18,193,964 73 Panama 942,083 8,395 922,313 11,375 16 211,493 1,885 6,695,106 1,503,019 4,454,439 74 Mongolia 934,357 2,179 N/A N/A N/A 192 275,878 643 4,030,048 1,189,910 3,386,850 75 Latvia 855,249 +2,566 5,879 835,261 +1,284 14,109 2 463,962 3,189 7,392,953 4,010,586 1,843,360 76 Saudi Arabia 807,591 9,239 791,438 6,914 148 22,478 257 43,803,655 1,219,180 35,928,770 77 Azerbaijan 796,474 9,735 784,840 1,899 77,125 943 7,024,138 680,166 10,327,093 78 Paraguay 701,060 19,147 662,874 19,039 6 95,869 2,618 2,646,163 361,859 7,312,698 79 Sri Lanka 664,900 16,537 647,623 740 30,785 766 6,486,117 300,313 21,597,839 80 Bahrain 655,649 1,506 646,406 7,737 15 359,615 826 10,145,508 5,564,677 1,823,198 81 Kuwait 653,020 2,559 646,729 3,732 2 148,399 582 8,277,766 1,881,121 4,400,444 82 Dominican Republic 625,156 4,383 618,610 2,163 23 56,465 396 3,570,755 322,515 11,071,597 83 Myanmar 613,951 19,434 592,809 1,708 11,130 352 8,494,242 153,993 55,159,775 84 Palestine 592,699 5,360 582,977 4,362 17 110,883 1,003 3,078,533 575,936 5,345,268 85 Estonia 584,178 2,612 524,225 57,341 6 439,771 1,966 3,429,748 2,581,924 1,328,369 86 Cyprus 556,048 1,099 124,370 430,579 60 453,757 897 9,477,138 7,733,718 1,225,431 87 Venezuela 532,902 5,757 522,547 4,598 36 18,850 204 3,359,014 118,818 28,270,347 88 Moldova 520,321 11,567 504,142 4,612 49 129,604 2,881 3,216,305 801,133 4,014,693 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,851 232 3,693,367 34,744 106,303,374 90 Libya 502,642 6,431 490,973 5,238 101 71,161 910 2,477,219 350,710 7,063,430 91 Ethiopia 491,759 7,566 468,688 15,505 37 4,070 63 5,123,484 42,406 120,819,194 92 Honduras 436,210 10,931 132,498 292,781 105 42,646 1,069 1,433,472 140,144 10,228,541 93 Réunion 429,237 825 418,572 9,840 10 472,494 908 1,603,660 1,765,272 908,449 94 Armenia 424,400 8,629 412,661 3,110 142,673 2,901 3,109,931 1,045,485 2,974,629 95 Qatar 402,330 680 393,713 7,937 2 143,290 242 3,725,812 1,326,948 2,807,805 96 Oman 393,002 4,260 384,669 4,073 2 73,135 793 25,000,000 4,652,301 5,373,685 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 382,861 15,828 N/A N/A N/A 118,208 4,887 1,806,332 557,702 3,238,885 98 Kenya 337,297 5,670 330,777 850 5 6,001 101 3,809,076 67,769 56,206,851 99 Zambia 328,550 4,013 323,022 1,515 4 16,898 206 3,608,029 185,573 19,442,644 100 Botswana 325,181 2,763 321,815 603 1 132,767 1,128 2,026,898 827,554 2,449,265 101 North Macedonia 322,165 9,353 308,676 4,136 154,649 4,490 2,089,739 1,003,140 2,083,198 102 Albania 304,890 3,527 291,553 9,810 106,184 1,228 1,866,752 650,133 2,871,338 103 Luxembourg 274,524 1,102 259,768 13,654 424,355 1,703 4,349,750 6,723,783 646,920 104 Algeria 266,839 6,876 179,034 80,929 6 5,867 151 230,861 5,076 45,479,326 105 Nigeria 260,339 3,147 253,566 3,626 11 1,202 15 5,356,770 24,726 216,645,547 106 Zimbabwe 256,254 5,572 250,164 518 12 16,740 364 2,439,204 159,343 15,307,838 107 Montenegro 252,727 2,738 244,243 5,746 6 402,285 4,358 2,530,194 4,027,503 628,229 108 Uzbekistan 242,747 +56 1,637 239,724 +68 1,386 23 7,043 47 1,377,915 39,978 34,466,649 109 Mozambique 229,375 2,215 226,745 415 11 6,939 67 1,364,198 41,269 33,056,054 110 China 228,798 +150 5,226 221,796 +131 1,776 24 159 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 111 Martinique 211,836 1,005 104 210,727 8 565,398 2,682 828,928 2,212,439 374,667 112 Laos 210,815 +26 757 N/A N/A N/A 28,136 101 1,233,207 164,589 7,492,658 113 Kyrgyzstan 201,329 2,991 196,406 1,932 131 29,846 443 1,907,195 282,734 6,745,538 114 Iceland 201,082 179 N/A N/A N/A 2 581,503 518 1,982,417 5,732,892 345,797 115 Brunei 195,113 225 164,116 30,772 3 437,382 504 717,784 1,609,046 446,093 116 Afghanistan 184,819 +147 7,738 166,041 +35 11,040 1,124 4,538 190 1,023,174 25,120 40,731,123 117 Maldives 183,908 307 163,687 19,914 25 328,336 548 2,213,831 3,952,416 560,121 118 El Salvador 180,970 4,184 165,895 10,891 8 27,614 638 2,368,512 361,412 6,553,494 119 Guadeloupe 179,285 960 2,250 176,075 19 447,916 2,398 938,039 2,343,545 400,265 120 Trinidad and Tobago 170,063 4,042 159,912 6,109 18 120,714 2,869 787,214 558,781 1,408,805 121 Namibia 169,253 4,065 164,813 375 64,220 1,542 1,062,663 403,207 2,635,528 122 Uganda 168,978 3,628 100,425 64,925 3 3,469 74 2,991,564 61,414 48,711,402 123 Ghana 167,215 1,456 165,153 606 2 5,160 45 2,479,277 76,505 32,406,696 124 Jamaica 145,633 3,182 93,114 49,337 48,744 1,065 1,144,305 383,000 2,987,740 125 Cambodia 136,612 +24 3,056 133,408 +10 148 7,945 178 3,011,704 175,152 17,194,764 126 Rwanda 132,057 1,466 45,522 85,069 9,701 108 5,641,040 414,404 13,612,428 127 Cameroon 120,068 1,931 117,791 346 13 4,303 69 1,751,774 62,777 27,904,630 128 Malta 112,217 785 107,323 4,109 4 252,764 1,768 2,011,120 4,529,958 443,960 129 Angola 102,301 1,912 97,149 3,240 2,926 55 1,499,795 42,890 34,968,536 130 DRC 91,928 1,390 50,930 39,608 966 15 846,704 8,898 95,160,320 131 French Guiana 91,812 404 11,254 80,154 1 291,836 1,284 644,972 2,050,127 314,601 132 Barbados 89,887 484 86,727 2,676 312,001 1,680 722,465 2,507,706 288,098 133 Malawi 87,238 2,658 83,685 895 67 4,330 132 600,332 29,798 20,146,421 134 Channel Islands 87,142 186 85,175 1,781 491,889 1,050 1,252,808 7,071,699 177,158 135 Senegal 87,071 1,968 84,810 293 4,933 111 1,130,335 64,037 17,651,238 136 Ivory Coast 84,982 810 83,910 262 3,066 29 1,573,919 56,776 27,721,443 137 Suriname 80,949 1,379 49,595 29,975 135,493 2,308 238,361 398,971 597,440 138 French Polynesia 74,639 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 262,585 2,283 284,247 139 Eswatini 73,256 1,417 71,813 26 11 61,826 1,196 1,040,081 877,805 1,184,865 140 Guyana 69,447 1,270 67,338 839 87,426 1,599 673,651 848,048 794,355 141 New Caledonia 67,999 314 65,708 1,977 9 233,560 1,079 98,964 339,917 291,142 142 Fiji 67,191 870 64,941 1,380 73,852 956 596,112 655,211 909,802 143 Belize 66,621 680 65,359 582 6 161,517 1,649 576,016 1,396,501 412,471 144 Madagascar 66,416 1,407 64,591 418 6 2,278 48 491,565 16,860 29,154,838 145 Sudan 62,914 4,955 N/A N/A N/A 1,369 108 562,941 12,250 45,954,513 146 Mauritania 62,313 990 60,309 1,014 12,714 202 903,342 184,319 4,900,970 147 Cabo Verde 62,072 409 61,466 197 23 109,204 720 401,622 706,578 568,404 148 Bhutan 60,109 21 59,959 129 76,176 27 2,303,734 2,919,523 789,079 149 Syria 56,067 3,150 52,802 115 3,051 171 146,269 7,960 18,374,852 150 Gabon 48,417 306 47,507 604 20,747 131 1,607,815 688,947 2,333,727 151 Seychelles 45,185 167 44,755 263 453,669 1,677 99,599 152 Curaçao 44,932 282 44,434 216 3 271,537 1,704 496,693 3,001,656 165,473 153 Papua New Guinea 44,772 662 43,982 128 7 4,817 71 249,149 26,803 9,295,533 154 Andorra 44,671 153 43,802 716 14 576,259 1,974 249,838 3,222,926 77,519 155 Burundi 43,850 38 N/A N/A N/A 3,475 3 345,742 27,399 12,618,997 156 Aruba 41,787 224 41,315 248 1 388,002 2,080 177,885 1,651,702 107,698 157 Mauritius 39,310 1,009 37,352 949 30,805 791 358,675 281,070 1,276,107 158 Mayotte 38,653 187 N/A N/A N/A 134,985 653 176,919 617,842 286,350 159 Togo 37,965 277 37,468 220 4,375 32 766,139 88,288 8,677,706 160 Isle of Man 37,538 111 26,794 10,633 436,702 1,291 150,753 1,753,798 85,958 161 Tanzania 37,510 841 N/A N/A N/A 7 593 13 63,232,834 162 Guinea 37,358 443 36,419 496 8 2,694 32 660,107 47,609 13,865,285 163 Bahamas 36,568 822 35,101 645 91,199 2,050 241,422 602,095 400,970 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,787 569 778,000 15,798,558 49,245 165 Lesotho 34,040 702 24,155 9,183 15,635 322 431,221 198,065 2,177,168 166 Haiti 32,131 838 29,905 1,388 2,749 72 132,422 11,329 11,688,361 167 Mali 31,216 737 30,389 90 1,455 34 713,750 33,275 21,450,225 168 Cayman Islands 27,966 29 8,553 19,384 1 415,487 431 222,773 3,309,706 67,309 169 Saint Lucia 27,654 385 27,094 175 149,197 2,077 209,716 1,131,447 185,352 170 Benin 27,271 163 25,506 1,602 5 2,135 13 604,310 47,300 12,776,149 171 Somalia 26,912 1,350 13,182 12,380 1,601 80 400,466 23,830 16,804,990 172 Congo 24,604 386 20,178 4,040 4,244 67 347,815 59,995 5,797,376 173 Timor-Leste 22,980 133 22,836 11 16,773 97 271,855 198,422 1,370,082 174 Solomon Islands 21,544 153 16,357 5,034 1 29,859 212 5,117 7,092 721,521 175 Burkina Faso 21,128 387 20,439 302 957 18 248,995 11,276 22,081,901 176 Gibraltar 19,902 105 16,579 3,218 591,090 3,119 534,283 15,868,221 33,670 177 San Marino 19,532 117 18,939 476 4 573,156 3,433 152,231 4,467,134 34,078 178 Grenada 18,720 233 18,358 129 4 164,796 2,051 173,321 1,525,780 113,595 179 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,725 33 6,786,623 180 Liechtenstein 18,478 85 18,167 226 1 481,788 2,216 102,174 2,664,042 38,353 181 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,782 13 9,978,151 182 South Sudan 17,733 138 15,630 1,965 1 1,547 12 410,280 35,790 11,463,586 183 Bermuda 16,988 142 16,539 307 274,864 2,298 962,769 15,577,526 61,805 184 Equatorial Guinea 16,654 183 16,018 453 5 11,119 122 352,052 235,051 1,497,766 185 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,419 186 305,941 300,666 1,017,545 186 Samoa 15,318 29 1,605 13,684 4 76,162 144 174,604 868,137 201,125 187 Dominica 14,852 68 14,554 230 205,269 940 210,195 2,905,092 72,354 188 CAR 14,712 113 6,859 7,740 2 2,941 23 81,294 16,251 5,002,445 189 Monaco 13,964 57 13,709 198 4 350,731 1,432 77,770 1,953,333 39,814 190 Tonga 12,515 12 12,370 133 115,710 111 535,009 4,946,550 108,158 191 Gambia 12,028 368 11,591 69 4,705 144 155,686 60,903 2,556,275 192 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,121 369 164,926 2,894,861 56,972 193 Yemen 11,849 2,149 9,113 587 23 380 69 265,253 8,508 31,176,740 194 Vanuatu 11,723 14 11,672 37 36,418 43 24,976 77,588 321,904 195 Saint Martin 11,410 63 1,399 9,948 7 285,093 1,574 112,382 2,808,006 40,022 196 Sint Maarten 10,708 87 10,582 39 10 244,046 1,983 62,056 1,414,317 43,877 197 Caribbean Netherlands 10,595 35 10,476 84 396,460 1,310 30,126 1,127,301 26,724 198 Eritrea 9,928 103 9,755 70 2,722 28 23,693 6,496 3,647,352 199 Niger 9,104 311 8,628 165 1 350 12 254,538 9,787 26,008,491 200 Antigua and Barbuda 8,736 144 8,568 24 1 87,714 1,446 18,901 189,777 99,596 201 Guinea-Bissau 8,400 171 8,151 78 6 4,070 83 145,231 70,376 2,063,646 202 Comoros 8,270 160 7,933 177 9,111 176 907,692 203 Sierra Leone 7,729 125 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,280 8,310,556 204 Liberia 7,508 294 5,747 1,467 2 1,416 55 139,824 26,371 5,302,121 205 Chad 7,430 193 4,874 2,363 427 11 191,341 11,000 17,395,065 206 British Virgin Islands 7,131 63 N/A N/A N/A 1 232,697 2,056 105,790 3,452,113 30,645 207 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,065 115 6,641 309 63,270 1,030 100,475 899,798 111,664 208 Nauru 6,960 1 3,391 3,568 634,805 91 14,517 1,324,061 10,964 209 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,422 46 6,307 69 118,985 852 108,021 2,001,390 53,973 210 Turks and Caicos 6,279 36 6,151 92 4 157,788 905 548,537 13,784,415 39,794 211 Sao Tome and Principe 6,087 74 5,997 16 26,753 325 29,036 127,615 227,528 212 Cook Islands 5,847 1 5,833 13 332,273 57 19,690 1,118,941 17,597 213 Palau 5,308 6 5,196 106 1 290,515 328 62,949 3,445,296 18,271 214 St. Barth 4,954 6 N/A N/A N/A 498,440 604 78,646 7,912,868 9,939 215 Anguilla 3,543 10 3,514 19 4 231,902 655 51,382 3,363,137 15,278 216 Kiribati 3,430 13 2,703 714 3 27,837 106 123,217 217 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,026 1 2,449 576 1 527,545 174 24,616 4,291,492 5,736 218 Falkland Islands 1,835 N/A N/A N/A 497,560 8,632 2,340,564 3,688 219 Montserrat 1,040 8 1,016 16 208,083 1,601 14,823 2,965,786 4,998 220 Micronesia 1,012 33 979 8,613 21,923 186,576 117,502 221 Macao 787 +2 6 489 +44 292 1,179 9 7,840 11,745 667,537 222 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 223 Wallis and Futuna 533 7 438 88 49,192 646 20,508 1,892,755 10,835 224 Marshall Islands 59 47 12 983 60,011 225 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 226 Niue 29 28 1 17,586 1,649 227 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 627,538 228 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 229 Tuvalu 3 3 248 12,091 230 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,114 Total: 575,399,709 +321,905 6,403,440 +325 545,188,761 +441,219 23,807,508 41,188 73,818.4 821.5 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com