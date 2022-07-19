UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds

Entornointeligente.com /

By DAN­I­CA KIR­KA and JILL LAW­LESS | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

LON­DON (AP) — Britain shat­tered its record for high­est tem­per­a­ture ever reg­is­tered Tues­day amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Eu­rope — and the na­tion­al weath­er fore­cast­er pre­dict­ed it would get hot­ter still in a coun­try ill pre­pared for such ex­tremes.

The typ­i­cal­ly tem­per­ate na­tion was just the lat­est to be wal­loped by un­usu­al­ly hot, dry weath­er that has gripped the con­ti­nent since last week, trig­ger­ing wild­fires from Por­tu­gal to the Balka­ns and lead­ing to hun­dreds of heat-re­lat­ed deaths. Im­ages of flames rac­ing to­ward a French beach and Britons swel­ter­ing — even at the sea­side — have dri­ven home con­cerns about cli­mate change.

The U.K. Met Of­fice reg­is­tered a pro­vi­sion­al read­ing of 40.2 de­grees Cel­sius (104.4 de­grees Fahren­heit) at Heathrow Air­port — break­ing the record set just an hour ear­li­er. Be­fore Tues­day, the high­est tem­per­a­ture record­ed in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019.

The na­tion watched the mer­cury rise with a com­bi­na­tion of hor­ror and fas­ci­na­tion. With sev­er­al hours of in­tense sun­light ahead, the record could go even high­er.

«Tem­per­a­tures are like­ly to rise fur­ther through to­day,» the fore­cast­er said af­ter the first record fell.

The swel­ter­ing weath­er has dis­rupt­ed trav­el, health care and schools in a coun­try not pre­pared for such ex­tremes. A huge chunk of Eng­land, from Lon­don in the south to Man­ches­ter and Leeds in the north, re­mained un­der the coun­try’s first «red» warn­ing for ex­treme heat Tues­day, mean­ing there is dan­ger of death even for healthy peo­ple.

Lon­don streets saw less traf­fic, as many heed­ed ad­vice to stay out of the sun, and trains ran at low speed out of con­cern rails could buck­le, or did not run at all. The British Mu­se­um — which has a glass-roofed atri­um — planned to shut its doors ear­ly. And the Supreme Court closed to vis­i­tors af­ter a prob­lem with the air con­di­tion­ing forced it to move hear­ings on­line.

Many pub­lic build­ings, in­clud­ing hos­pi­tals, don’t even have air con­di­tion­ing, a re­flec­tion of how un­usu­al such ex­treme heat is in the coun­try bet­ter known for rain and mild tem­per­a­tures.

The cap­i­tal’s Hyde Park, nor­mal­ly busy with walk­ers, was eeri­ly qui­et — ex­cept for the long lines to take a dip in the park’s Ser­pen­tine lake.

«I’m go­ing to my of­fice be­cause it is nice and cool,» said ge­ol­o­gist Tom El­liott, 31, af­ter tak­ing a swim. «I’m cy­cling around in­stead of tak­ing the Tube.’’

Lon­don’s King’s Cross Sta­tion, one of the coun­try’s busiest rail hubs, was emp­ty on Tues­day, with no trains on the typ­i­cal­ly bustling east coast­line con­nect­ing the cap­i­tal to the north and Scot­land. Lon­don’s Lu­ton Air­port closed its run­way for sev­er­al hours Mon­day be­cause of heat dam­age.

Trans­port Sec­re­tary Grant Shapps said Britain’s trans­port in­fra­struc­ture, some of it dat­ing from Vic­to­ri­an times, «just wasn’t built to with­stand this type of tem­per­a­ture — and it will be many years be­fore we can re­place in­fra­struc­ture with the kind of in­fra­struc­ture that could.»

The dan­gers of ex­treme heat were on dis­play in Britain and around Eu­rope. At least six peo­ple were re­port­ed to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reser­voirs while try­ing to cool off. Mean­while, near­ly 750 heat-re­lat­ed deaths have been re­port­ed in Spain and neigh­bour­ing Por­tu­gal in the heat wave there.

The high­est tem­per­a­ture pre­vi­ous­ly record­ed in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Tues­day’s read­ing was pro­vi­sion­al, which means they are pro­duced as near to re­al-time as pos­si­ble with fi­nal read­ings is­sued af­ter da­ta qual­i­ty con­trol, the Met Of­fice said.

Cli­mate ex­perts warn that glob­al warm­ing has in­creased the fre­quen­cy of ex­treme weath­er events, with stud­ies show­ing that the like­li­hood of tem­per­a­tures in the U.K. reach­ing 40 C (104 F) is now 10 times high­er than in the pre-in­dus­tri­al era. In fact, that once un­think­able mark looked pos­si­ble — even like­ly — Tues­day.

«This record tem­per­a­ture is a har­bin­ger of things to come,» said Bob Ward of the Grantham Re­search In­sti­tute at the Lon­don School of Eco­nom­ics. «The in­crease in the fre­quen­cy and in­ten­si­ty of heat waves and oth­er ex­treme weath­er events is the re­sult of cli­mate change, and these im­pacts will con­tin­ue to grow» un­less the world dras­ti­cal­ly re­duces emis­sions.

Drought and heat waves tied to cli­mate change have al­so made wild­fires hard­er to fight.

In the Gironde re­gion of south­west­ern France, fe­ro­cious wild­fires con­tin­ued to spread through tin­der-dry pines forests, frus­trat­ing fire­fight­ing ef­forts by more than 2,000 fire­fight­ers and wa­ter-bomb­ing planes.

More than 37,000 peo­ple have been evac­u­at­ed from homes and sum­mer va­ca­tion spots since the fires broke out Ju­ly 12 and burned through 190 square kilo­me­tres (more than 70 square miles) of forests and veg­e­ta­tion, Gironde au­thor­i­ties said.

A small­er third fire broke out late Mon­day in the Medoc wine re­gion north of Bor­deaux, fur­ther tax­ing fire­fight­ing re­sources. Five camp­ing sites went up in flames in the At­lantic coast beach zone where blazes raged, around the Ar­ca­chon mar­itime basin fa­mous for its oys­ters and re­sorts.

But weath­er fore­casts of­fered some con­so­la­tion, with heat-wave tem­per­a­tures ex­pect­ed to ease along the At­lantic seaboard Tues­day and the pos­si­bil­i­ty of rains rolling in late in the day.

As­so­ci­at­ed Press Writer John Leices­ter in Le Pecq, France, con­tributed to this sto­ry.

