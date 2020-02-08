UK Advocates Seeking To Convince Parliament To Halt Deportation Of Jamaicans

Entornointeligente.com /

Advocates in the UK are preparing to make a last ditch effort on Monday to convince Parliament to halt the deportation of scores of Jamaicans.

Shadow Home Secretary in the Labour Party, Diane Abbott, says she will make submissions for the government to reconsider its decision.

There is mounting opposition in Britain to the deportation of the 50 Jamaicans slated for Tuesday.

The British Government contends that all those set for removal are criminals and no Windrush victims are involved.

The BBC reported that it had seen a leaked copy of the Windrush review which recommended that the government consider ending the deportation of foreign-born offenders who went to the UK as children.

However, Abbott is expressing hope that the government will listen to the arguments and reverse its decision.

In the meantime, Public Law Barrister in the UK, Matondo Mukulu, has highlighted some of the legal hurdles which many of the Jamaicans are facing as they try to fight their deportation in couHe explained that the procedures are costly based on the administrative requirements of the Home Office.

“Very rare do you get a response – apart from an automated response. But you know that they do get your representation….. it can be frustrating – and more importantly, it can be costly” he said.

