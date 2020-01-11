UAE investing to ensure energy resources well secured – minister

Entornointeligente.com /

By Rania El Gamal ABU DHABI : The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Saturday his country was heavily investing to ensure its energy resources were well secured. “We are in a very good position to secure ourselves and keep securing our customers (needs),” Suhail al-Mazrouei told an energy conference in the capital Abu Dhabi. “We are committed that (our partners) have ample supply of hydrocarbons and we are investing heavily to ensure that energy security for… our partners are well secured,” he added. He said investments by foreign companies in the UAE energy sector reflected their confidence in the country’s security. The chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said earlier the state oil company was on schedule to increase its oil production capacity. “We will continue to responsibly grow our hydrocarbon resources to ensure reliable flows of energy to global markets,” Jaber said. “At ADNOC, we are on track to increase crude oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day by the end of this year.” Mazrouei also said that Russia was fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement adding that he hoped to continue cooperation with the country in the future. Follow and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin

