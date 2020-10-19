U.S. “stained all over” in area of environmental protection: FM spokesperson

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday the United States is “stained all over” in terms of environmental protection including climate change, biodiversity, endangered wildlife, and solid waste management.

Zhao made the remarks in response to a query about a fact sheet on environmental damage by the United States and a report on the U.S. damage to global environmental governance. Both documents were published by the foreign ministry on its website earlier Monday.

The spokesperson said the two documents are aimed at exposing the terrible record of the United States in the sphere of environmental protection with the help of facts, and laying bare some U.S. individuals’ trick of the thief calling out “stop the thief.”

“The United States has not only flagrantly violated its own domestic policies on environmental protection, but also severely undermined the equality, efficiency and outcome of global environmental governance,” Zhao added.

He pointed out that certain U.S. politicians and officials have been going all out to smear China, and have been recently seeking every means to slander and defame the country over environmental protection.

“Facts speak louder than words, and people will exercise fair judgment,” Zhao added. Enditem

