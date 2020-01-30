U.S. slaps Ukraine-related sanctions on individuals, entity

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on eight individuals and one entity for their connection to Russia’s so-called “aggression” toward Ukraine and the Crimea-related issues.

The blacklisted include seven Crimean officials and a Moscow-based private railway company, said the Treasury in a statement.

The new move was Washington’s latest response to Russia’s “continued aggression toward Ukraine and attempted occupation of Crimea,” the statement added.

As a result of the designation, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from transacting with them.

Crimea was incorporated into Russia in March 2014, following a popular referendum, which Kiev and the West never recognized. The United States has imposed a series of sanctions in response to Russia’ move since then.

