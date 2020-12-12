U.S. sets new COVID -19 daily records

Entornointeligente.com /

By Agency Reporter

The U.S. has smashed its previous high of 3,124 daily COVID-19 deaths as it set another Friday for the record books.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a record 3,309 daily deaths was recorded Friday.

The previous record of 3,124 deaths was reported Wednesday.

The U.S. also reached a record daily confirmed infections at 231,775, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That’s nearly 4,000 more than the previous high on Dec. 4.

The increases come as millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech start rolling into hospitals on Monday.

The first vaccines will go to hospital staff and other health care professionals.

The U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases at 15.9 million and deaths at more than 296,000.

Worldometers.info estimated cumulative infections at 16,528,579 and deaths at 304,944 by 2400GMT on Saturday.

The coronavirus has caused more than 1.6 million global deaths.

