U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

30 enero, 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending Jan. 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.66 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 229,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.51 million b/d, up by about 95,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.59 million b/d, down by 1.07 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.37 million b/d, up by about 1.11 million b/d year on year.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

