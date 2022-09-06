U.S. Natural Gas Futures Shed Over 5% On Soaring Output

Entornointeligente.com /

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 10 mins EU Energy Council To Debate Two Options To Curb Energy Prices 1 hour Equinor: Major Demand Cut The Only Short-Term Fix To Europe’s Energy Crisis 2 hours Optimism About An Iran Nuclear Deal Is Waning 3 hours Exxon And Shell Look To Sell $1.5 Billion Natural Gas Venture 5 hours China Steps Up LNG Sales To Europe As Prices Soar 6 hours Gazprom Blames Siemens For Nord Stream 1 Shutdown 8 hours Russia Will Send More Oil To Asia After G7 Price Cap 11 hours Russia Has Earned $158 Billion From Energy Exports Since Invading Ukraine 1 day Germany And Europe Set For Energy Rationing After Russian Gas Cuts 1 day California Warns Of Rotating Outages As Heatwave Continues 1 day EU Energy Ministers To Discuss Natural Gas Price Cap 1 day European Natural Gas Prices Set To Soar Following Nord Stream Shutdown 1 day Oil Rises 3% Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting 1 day Czech PM Blames Russian Propaganda For Mass Protests In Prague 1 day Renewed Clashes In Tripoli Threaten Libyan Oil Production 4 days France’s EDF Vows To Restart All Nuclear Reactors By Winter 4 days U.S. Rig Count Slips Amid Retreat In Crude Prices 4 days World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant 4 days Oil And Equities Rise On Solid U.S. Jobs Report 4 days Iran To Raise Oil Output To Over 4 Million Bpd By March 2023 4 days Shell Is Preparing To Replace Its CEO 4 days Russia Appears Ready To Restart Nord Stream 1 4 days Iran Nuclear Deal «Moving Backward» After Tehran’s Negative Response 5 days Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault’s Future Thermal Engine Business 5 days Turkey Hikes Gas And Power Prices By Up To 50% 5 days OPEC+ Expected To Keep October Output Quota Flat 5 days Californians Urged Not To Charge Their EVs During Heatwave 5 days Iran Considers Forming A Joint Oil And Gas Company With Syria 5 days Filling Gasoline Cars Could Become Cheaper Than Charging EVs In The UK 5 days EU Hits Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Deadline 5 days Japanese Government Will Buy LNG To Avoid Energy Crisis 5 days G7 Ready To Reveal Its Russian Oil Price Cap Plan 6 days Honda: Lithium-Ion EV’s Won’t Reach Price Parity With Gasoline Cars 6 days Italian Oil Major Becomes Victim Of Ransomware Attack 6 days BP’s Indiana Refinery Restarts After Fire 6 days ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit 6 days Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come 6 days UK Conservative Candidate Promises North Sea Oil Drilling Boom 6 days OPEC+ Increases Its Oil Market Surplus Forecast By 100,000 Bpd 6 days Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 16 hours Energy Armageddon 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw 2 days «China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe» – Zero Hedge 5 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 23 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

