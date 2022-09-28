U.S. LNG Can Only Solve A Part Of Europe’s Gas Problem

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 81.81 -0.34 -0.41% Brent Crude • 1 hour 89.32 +3.05 +3.54% Murban Crude • 15 mins 90.35 +3.15 +3.61% Natural Gas • 4 hours 6.880 +0.229 +3.44% Gasoline • 50 mins 2.576 -0.002 -0.09% Louisiana Light • 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08% Louisiana Light • 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08% Bonny Light • 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67% Opec Basket • 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35% Mars US • 1 hour 80.85 +3.20 +4.12% Gasoline • 50 mins 2.576 -0.002 -0.09%

Marine • 2 days 83.08 -0.47 -0.56% Murban • 2 days 85.26 -1.38 -1.59% Iran Heavy • 2 days 82.53 +0.86 +1.05% Basra Light • 303 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 87.54 +1.20 +1.39% Bonny Light • 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67% Bonny Light • 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67% Girassol • 2 days 86.47 +0.42 +0.49% Opec Basket • 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 56.40 +2.17 +4.00% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 57.25 +1.79 +3.23% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 80.65 +1.79 +2.27% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 78.90 +1.79 +2.32% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 76.05 +1.79 +2.41% Peace Sour • 17 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52% Peace Sour • 17 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 74.05 +1.79 +2.48% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 83.00 +1.79 +2.20% Central Alberta • 17 hours 72.35 +1.79 +2.54%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66% Giddings • 3 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90% ANS West Coast • 3 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58% West Texas Sour • 2 days 75.13 +1.79 +2.44% Eagle Ford • 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45% Eagle Ford • 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66% Kansas Common • 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Oil Executives: Prices Don’t Reflect Tight Supply 4 hours Dallas Fed Survey Sees Activity Increasing At Solid Pace In U.S. Oil And Gas 5 hours Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages 5 hours Biden To U.S. Oil Industry: Don’t Use Hurricane As Excuse For Price Gouging 6 hours UK Debt Rates Surge As Pound Plunges Against The Dollar 7 hours Iran Oil Workers Threaten To Strike If Government Doesn’t End Crackdown 8 hours Russian Analysts Claim Nord Stream 2 Could Still Export Some Gas To Europe 9 hours Germany Suggests Nord Stream Pipelines May Be Offline Forever 10 hours Exxon Limits Fuel Supply In France As Strikes Shut Down Refineries 15 hours Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia 16 hours Bad News For Oil Prices As Economists Predict Aggressive Action From The Fed 1 day Gasoline Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher 1 day Norway, Germany, Brace For Insecurity After Nordstream Explosions 1 day EU Plans TO Impose Sanctions On Organizers Of «illegal» Referendums In Ukraine 1 day Goldman Sachs Drops Oil Price Forecast 1 day Nikola Is Recalling Every Electric Truck It Has Ever Built 1 day Half Of France’s Refinery Capacity Goes Offline As Worker Strike 1 day UK Regulator Demands Energy Firms Improve Support For Vulnerable Customers 1 day Democrats Propose Buying And Selling Oil To Fund EV Rollout 1 day Sabotage Suspected At Russia’s Nord Stream Gas Pipelines 2 days China’s Renewable Energy Buildout Will Boost Copper Demand 2 days Small Players Are Struggling To Survive In The Booming LNG Market 2 days Biden Tells Gas Stations To Charge Less For Fuel 2 days Catastrophic Grid Failure Causing Widespread Blackouts In Nigeria 2 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Break Losing Streak 2 days U.S. Fuel Exports Broke Records In The First Half Of 2022 2 days Natural Gas Prices Continue Plunge As Europe Fills Up Ahead Of Schedule 2 days Germany Considers Price Caps As Energy Crisis Worsens 2 days OECD: Ukraine War Will Hurt Global Economy More Than Expected 2 days Tesla Gigafactory Catches Fire In Germany 2 days The UK Is Reviewing Its Net-Zero Strategy In A Bid To Ensure Energy Security 2 days The U.S. Will Not Use Secondary Sanctions To Enforce A Russian Oil Price Cap 3 days The Rising Risk Of Russian Oil Spills In Scandinavia 3 days Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE 3 days Kurdistan Exported $3.8 Billion Worth Of Oil Over Three Months 5 days Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch 5 days U.S. Is Not Considering Curb On Oil Product Exports: Granholm 5 days UK Still Struggling With Energy Shortages Despite Bringing Coal Plants Back 5 days Russia’s Gas Exports To Europe Drop By 82% In A Year 5 days India’s Russian Coal Imports Set To Stutter 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 58 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days Wind droughts 15 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 6 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 day «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 4 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

