9 julio, 2020
U.S. has not yet decided how it will retaliate to France digital tax: Mnuchin

13 min ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks towards the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has not yet finalized a decision on how it will respond to France’s digital tax, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

“Ambassador Lighthizer and I have discussed it and we’ll be reviewing it with the president. No decision has been made yet,” Mnuchin said.

Washington had been in talks with the European Union over the taxes on digital giants like Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Facebook, but Mnuchin called for a break in the negotiations in June.

Reporting by David Lawder and Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul

