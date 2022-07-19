U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 104.1 +1.48 +1.44% Brent Crude • 10 mins 107.3 +1.07 +1.01% Murban Crude • 15 mins 108.6 -0.37 -0.34% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.318 -0.161 -2.15% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.306 +0.041 +1.26% Louisiana Light • 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81% Bonny Light • 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19% Mars US • 22 hours 99.30 +5.01 +5.31% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.306 +0.041 +1.26% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01% Western Canadian Select • 14 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19% Canadian Condensate • 14 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83% Premium Synthetic • 14 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87% Sweet Crude • 14 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91% Peace Sour • 14 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 14 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97% Light Sour Blend • 14 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85% Central Alberta • 14 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Giddings • 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70% ANS West Coast • 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54% West Texas Sour • 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47% Eagle Ford • 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Kansas Common • 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 35 mins Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement 1 hour Libya’s El Feel Oil Field Resumes Production 2 hours U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon 2 hours Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End 3 hours Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports 4 hours Germany’s Chemicals Industry Risks Shutdowns Amid Gas Shortage 4 hours Canada Plans To Cap Emissions From Oil And Gas Sector 5 hours EU Doesn’t Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned 5 hours France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF 5 hours Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency 7 hours Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts 24 hours $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 1 day Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 1 day IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 1 day Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 1 day Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 1 day Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 1 day Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 1 day Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 1 day Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 4 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 4 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 4 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 4 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 4 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 4 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 4 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 4 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 5 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 5 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 5 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 5 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 5 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 5 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 5 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 5 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 5 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 5 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 5 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 5 hours Australian power prices go insane 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 27 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 21 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 7 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement

Find us on:

Why Is Oil Priced The Way That It Is? There are a number ofâ¦

Biden Fails To Secure Firm Pledge From Saudis For Oil Production Boost U.S. President Joe Biden returnedâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News EU Doesn’t Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon By Julianne Geiger – Jul 19, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT Gasoline prices in the United States fell below $4.50 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, down 52 cents from the highest recorded average price reached last month. But gasoline prices are still higher today than before the announced release in March of a million barrels of crude oil per day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

U.S. gasoline prices fell to a national average of $4.495 per gallon on Tuesday, AAA data showed. That’s down from an average of $4.521 yesterday and down from $4.655 a week ago. Even larger is the monthly change—a 48.8 cent drop. But overall, gasoline prices are still up markedly over the last year—$1.325 more per gallon than this time last year.

The Biden Administration has been battling rising pump prices since he took office, EIA gasoline pricing data shows, when national gasoline prices were less than $2.50 per gallon. Gasoline prices continued their steep climb until mid-June, after which pricing at the pump began to ease.

Under the current administration’s watch, 79.4 million barrels of crude oil has been released from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves since March 30 in pursuit of boosting commercial inventories of crude oil to lower gasoline prices. Tight global refinery capacity, supply chain issues in the industry, and a lack of investment within the industry, however, has confounded all efforts the Biden Administration has taken to lower prices—which has included multiple attempts at getting OPEC+ to raise crude oil production and accusations against oil companies and refineries of price gouging.

For the week ending March 28, the week before President Joe Biden announced that the government would release a million barrels of oil per day from emergency stockpiles, gasoline prices were $4.231, according to weekly EIA data—25.9 cents less than prices at the pump today.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com