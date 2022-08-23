Entornointeligente.com /

By Reuters â» Gary McWilliams Aug 22, 2022 The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect on a 2019 award by a World Bank tribunal. The award includes interest that adds at least $1 billion to the amount owed to Conoco.

The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes awarded Conoco $8.75 billion over the 2007 expropriation of three of its oil projects in the country. Conoco had sought up to $30 billion for the takeover.

Venezuelaâs government rejected the courtâs decision in a statement issued by the presidentâs office on Monday evening, saying the country would continue to take legal action to «preserve its patrimony.»

«This unfair decision has been forged by violatingâ¦ Venezuelaâs right to defense,» the statement said.

It added that the decision was in «complicity with Venezuelan extremists, including (opposition leader) Juan Guaido.»

Guaido didnât immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela seized Conoco assets during late President Hugo Chavezâs nationalizations of oil, electricity and steel industries.

