All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 119.5 -1.97 -1.62% Brent Crude • 10 mins 121.0 -2.06 -1.67% Natural Gas • 10 mins 8.685 -0.278 -3.10% Heating Oil • 10 mins 4.349 -0.055 -1.24% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.147 -0.129 -3.02% Louisiana Light • 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Louisiana Light • 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Bonny Light • 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75% Opec Basket • 1 day 123.2 +1.67 +1.37% Mars US • 18 hours 115.3 -0.75 -0.65% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.147 -0.129 -3.02%

Marine • 1 day 118.8 +2.29 +1.97% Murban • 1 day 122.4 +2.31 +1.92% Iran Heavy • 1 day 119.0 +0.85 +0.72% Basra Light • 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 128.7 +0.86 +0.67% Bonny Light • 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75% Bonny Light • 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75% Girassol • 1 day 127.3 +1.11 +0.88% Opec Basket • 1 day 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 98.12 -0.75 -0.76% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 107.4 -0.60 -0.56% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 123.7 -0.60 -0.48% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 121.9 -0.60 -0.49% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 119.8 -0.60 -0.50% Peace Sour • 10 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Peace Sour • 10 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 119.1 -0.60 -0.50% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 122.6 -0.60 -0.49% Central Alberta • 10 hours 117.3 -0.60 -0.51%

Louisiana Light • 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 118.0 -0.75 -0.63% Giddings • 1 day 111.8 -0.75 -0.67% ANS West Coast • 2 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09% West Texas Sour • 1 day 115.5 -0.60 -0.52% Eagle Ford • 1 day 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Eagle Ford • 1 day 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 118.0 -0.75 -0.63% Kansas Common • 1 day 111.8 -0.50 -0.45% Buena Vista • 1 day 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Headlines 1 min U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors 2 hours Energy-Fueled Inflation Prompts First Euro Rate Hike In Decade 15 hours Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells 21 hours White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric 21 hours Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation 22 hours Russia Claims It Won't Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers 22 hours Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 23 hours OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 23 hours Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 24 hours Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 1 day Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 1 day European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 1 day U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 2 days War In Ukraine Forces BP To Shutdown Key Pipeline 2 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 2 days Yellen: It Is «Virtually Impossible» To Avoid Oil Market Shocks 2 days Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 2 days Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 2 days Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won't Be Lifted Anytime Soon 2 days Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 2 days Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 2 days Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years 2 days U.S. Solar Industry Slams Biden for «Pittance» In Tariff Relief 2 days Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 3 days Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build 3 days Trading Giant Trafigura Sees Oil Headed To $150 This Year 3 days Noway's Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike 3 days Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects 3 days Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92 3 days Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts 3 days Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices 4 days Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect «Blistering Hot Summer» 4 days Russia's Oil Export Earnings Set To Decline On Heavily Discounted Urals 4 days Russia Sanctions U.S. Energy Secretary 4 days More Iranian Crude May Be Coming To World Markets 4 days Kurdistan Defies Iraq's Federal Court Ruling On Oil Resources 4 days Biden To Waive Tariffs On Some Solar Panel Imports To Boost Stalled Projects 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump To New Record Of Over $4.80 Per Gallon 4 days Kazakhstan Could Be Forced To Halt Gas Exports In 2023 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) – Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 hours «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 15 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 4 hours «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 1 day «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 3 days «Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories» by John Kemp via Zero Hedge 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

