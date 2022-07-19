19 julio, 2022
Tyson Fury’s challenge to Anthony Joshua: «He’s an idiot and I’ll knock him out»

T he current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury , seems to have regained the desire to continue fighting, after in his most recent fight in April where he knocked out Dillian Whyte , he said he was thinking of retiring.

In recent days he has launched several challenges to Anthony Joshua , former heavyweight champion of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO versions, who will seek to regain his belts against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on August 20. About the fight, «Gipsy King» issued a mocking challenge to his compatriot.

