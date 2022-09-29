Two years after construction started San Fernando’s $16 million walkover finally opened

RADHICA DE SILVA
San Fernando’s $16 million walkover is finally opened after two years of construction and San Fernando West MP Faris Al Rawi says he is confident that people will use it.
Speaking at the official opening on Wednesday night, Al Rawi said the Rienzi Kirton Highway has been widened to eight lanes. For those delinquent pedestrians who choose to cross the highway rather than use the walkover, Al Rawi said there will be enough municipal police monitoring the situation.
«I want to remind you are speaking to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development which has 771 active municipal officers and that will move to 1,500. They will be part of our community policing which is part of our local government reform,» he said.
He also said the mothers of Embaccdere will be vigilant and will ensure that children use the walkover.
«Our kids are under constant supervision. and municipal police will be doing a fair part of our work,» Al Rawi contended.
Saying the walkover was a crucial aspect of the San Fernando Waterfront project, Al Rawi said over 2,000 residents from Ramsaran Street and Embaccadere will be able to utilize the walkover to get to the city’s schools.
«From 2013 to 2015, there were deaths, young children were killed while crossing to go to school. Because of this walkover we now can marry communities, Ramsaran Street is part of Embaccadere,» he said.
He added: » This major artery from the Cross Crossing food strip to where we are redeveloping Plaza San Carlos which is the Wharf. We are going to agitate for a second walkway closer to Skinner Park as we build the secondary grounds,» Al-Rawi said.
Meanwhile, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said that even though there were delays during Covid and the price of steel rose astronomically, the walkover was completed within budget.
«It is one of the largest walkovers ever built in Trinidad. It went over the time frame but within budget. It was one of the few projects water we advertised certain timelines and it was done at minimum inconvenience to the population,» Sinanan said.
He said other aspects of the San Fernando Waterfront project were coming on stream.
«If you see the road network, there is a vast improvement and there are several things about why it was delayed. We went through two years of a pandemic, there were construction delays and contractors Coosal and Jusamco never came off the job. The project continued during Covid,» Sinanan added.
Project director for the Programme Upgrade for Roads Efficiency (PURE) Hayden Phillip said the walkover was 53 meters double span with three ramps.
«At any point, you wanted to go there are footpaths. The ramp is up to ADA standard, so someone can wheel up and wheel down,» he said. He also added that all drainage around the project was upgraded.
«If you look at Railing on the thrust, it’s the type that you cannot throw things down on any passing car and you can’t jump over. It is built that way and the security panel is expensive.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian