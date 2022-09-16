Two-year-old, Stepfather Killed In Spanish Town Attack

Entornointeligente.com /

A two-year-old girl and a man are dead following an attack by gunmen at Central Avenue in Sydenham Villa, Spanish Town, St. Catherine this morning. They have been identified as Javaughn Parcell and two-year-old Aliyah Gilzeane. After storming their house, the gunmen shot Mr. Parcell several times, and then set the building on fire. Assistant Superintendent Garnet Douse from the Spanish Town Fire Department, told Radio Jamaica News the unit received the call about a fire at 4:08 a.m. After extinguishing the blaze, they found the bodies of the man and the toddler – both «burnt beyond recognition». Assistant Superintendent Douse said the fire was confined to the two bedroom house. The child’s mother recalled that the attackers identified themselves as police when they were at the door. However, she said she told her partner not to let them in because she did not believe they were cops. The attackers threw something, shattering a window, then entered the dwelling. The woman said she took the child and hid behind a mattress. The attackers then shot the man before setting the house on fire. She said her daughter fell from her hands, behind a refrigerator, as she fled the burning house.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com