Two women killed, several injured in Westmoreland bus crash

Two women died and several others were injured this morning after a passenger bus ran off the road and crashed into a gully in Seaford Town, Westmoreland.

One of the deceased has been identified as Yasmin Kerr who lived in Dundee, Westmoreland.

The incident happened about 7 o’clock.

The police report that the bus, which plies the Seaford Town to Montego Bay route, was travelling from Westmoreland towards St James.

On reaching a section of the Seaford Town main road, the driver reportedly lost control of the bus, which ran off the road and overturned in a gully.

